How to deal with the Clown in R.E.P.O.

This size 50 shoe-wearing monstrosity is one of the toughest R.E.P.O. monsters to deal with if you don’t know how to manage the Clown when face-to-face against his ugly mug.

Here is everything you need to know about the Clown and how to deal with him in R.E.P.O.

What does the Clown do in R.E.P.O.?

Welp, GGs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Clown is one of the strongest monsters in R.E.P.O. His unsettling appearance can cause panic, especially if you don’t know what he does. While he can show up on Headman Manor, he’s predominately found inside the Swiftbroom Academy. The Clown has two attacks:

Kick : If you’re in close proximity to the Clown, he will kick you away. This causes a knockback effect that sends you to the other side of the room. This gives him an opening to switch his attack.

The Clown adapts based on how far away you are. With only two attacks to remember, you can use this against him to both counter and evade.

How to evade the Clown in R.E.P.O.

Seek refuge under furniture. Video by Dot Esports

The Clown hasn’t got the best vision. He wanders around the map aimlessly before switching down into a crouched position in hopes of locating your whereabouts. He’s not particularly fast and can’t run even if he finds you. This makes him relatively easy to escape from. The main problem you may run into is the Clown infiltrating the extraction point or being near the truck when you need to leave. Trapped inside a dead end, escaping this room without being killed is a tough feat.

Have your stamina in full when you’re at a dead end, that way you can react quickly enough if he appears. Shut doors behind you and angle your camera when you’re moving the C.A.R.T. and valuables towards any entrance the Clown could come through. If you remain on the ground, you can jump to avoid the laser at the last minute, but we recommend leaving the room or hiding underneath/behind cover right before the laser hits you. Run past him, avoiding contact when you can (otherwise he will kick you) if you survived the laser.

He doesn’t have the best vision. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We don’t want to see his beam ever, so when the Clown wanders into the same room as you, immediately crouch and retreat to the nearest furniture to hide under. The Clown shouldn’t be able to see you, but if in doubt, hide in a position where you can’t see his eyes. If you can’t see his eyes, then it’s highly likely he won’t be able to see you in return. The Clown appears to be more aware of your presence if you’re walking around with the flashlight on.

So, if you need to bypass him, crouch and avoid standing in front of him. Hide behind doors inside the Academy and use tables or corridor alcoves in the Manor to avoid detection.

Can you kill the Clown?

Simply put, WRECKED. Video by Dot Esports

Yes, the Clown is killable, however he has a massive health pool. Going against this powerhouse with a melee weapon in hand will likely result in your demise. Therefore, you need to adopt a different approach to taking him out. Stunning him is absolutely essential to getting the hits in, but with a health pool similar to Trudge, it’s best to rely on the Tranq Gun and standard Gun to take him out. You cannot attack the Clown if it’s trapped in a Stun Mine, but you can continuously hit him for approximately 12 seconds with a melee weapon (Frying Pan or Baseball Bat) before he gets up again.

The Rubber Duck is a godsend against the Clown. It may not have a lot of uses and is incredibly unpredictable, but the Rubber Duck is a powerful weapon against the stronger monsters with a large hitbox. You need a direct shot to deal explosive damage against the Clown. We recommend throwing at your side, checking to your left or right to line up the throw. The Rubber Duck can kill the Clown if you get a direct hit. This means you don’t have to waste ammunition or throwables to take him out. The Rubber Duck has a healthy charge bar, meaning you can take multiple monsters out in a single round without deflating the item (emptying the bar).

Target the Clown when his back is turned and he’s crouched down looking for movement. Avoid trying to stun him while he’s moving (unless you have a Tranq Gun). Whatever weapon you decide to use (outside of throwables) will need recharging with either a Recharge Drone or at the Charging Station (with Energy Crystals).

