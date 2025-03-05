What does the Rubber Duck do in R.E.P.O.?

R.E.P.O. is full of comedic moments, but sometimes you can combine entertainment with ridiculous gameplay that might just defeat the horrifying monsters that lie in wait. That’s where our savior, the Rubber Duck, comes in.

Here’s everything you need to know about R.E.P.O.‘s extremely temperamental Rubber Duck.

How to get the Rubber Duck in R.E.P.O.

The Duck has a long shelf life, but you will need to recharge this bad boy if you want to use it indefinitely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Rubber Duck is just one of the many randomly generated items you can get in R.E.P.O.‘s Service Station. It’s a strange item, tugging at your curiously to pick it up and give it a spin. While it looks inviting and fun for its quirkiness alone as this duck quacks and moves when you’re not using it, the Rubber Duck is actually one of the toughest weapons to use effectively.

A single Rubber Duck will set you back anywhere between $15K to $18K. Its low cost and high explosive damage puts it up there with the Inflatable Hammer as one of the best early-game weapons. But how do you use it?

R.E.P.O. Rubber Duck use

I was expecting confetti. Video by Dot Esports

The Rubber Duck is unpredictable as it ricochet off any surface it hits. Anything standing within its path that isn’t part of R.E.P.O.‘s decor will get knocked over or take damage. This effects players, valuables, and monsters. The problem with this weapon is you can’t guarantee where it’ll land and if it will damage the thing you’re trying to hurt.

We recommend this weapon against the Bowtie, Clown, Tredge, Robe, and Huntsman. If used correctly, the Rubber Duck has the highest explosive damage, making it one of the strongest in R.E.P.O.

The best way to use the Rubber Duck is to stand at your side and throw it to the left or right, targeting the monster near you. You want a direct impact for full explosive power. You are putting yourself in harms way with this method, making the Rubber Duck a high-risk, high-reward item. If you can aim it properly and you don’t alert the monster to your location as you’re lining up your shot, this is one powerful weapon you will make excellent use of. Don’t use it against levitating monsters like the Spewer, Headman, or Mentalist.

With great power. Video by Dot Esports

An absolute no-no with this ducky in-hand is to simply drop it on the floor. It’s highly likely it won’t gain any momentum, meaning it may explode the moment it hits the ground, putting yourself in immediate danger. This likely won’t knock you back either, but instead deal explosive damage to you—and you alone. Instead, you can throw the Rubber Duck out into the wilderness if faced against smaller enemies like the Animal, Gnome, Rugrat, and Banger, where this weapon will gain momentum and ricochet off the walls, bouncing back towards the center of the room. Use this in compact rooms or corridors where slow enemies reside, not in rooms with death drops and environmental hazards.

Never use this weapon if you’re near rare valuables. You won’t be able to predict where it lands or if it takes off to begin with. The Rubber Duck takes skill, much like hitting a bullseye with all six shots in the Gun. This is one of those weapons that is incredibly difficult to use, therefore it may be best for you to save up for either the Frying Pan or Baseball Bat, and rely on throwables to defend against R.E.P.O. monsters.

