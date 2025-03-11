How to deal with the Headman in R.E.P.O.

The most terrifying R.E.P.O. monster is so unforgettable, it’s no surprise he has a map named after him. The Headman is the biggest threat you’ll face and is likely the cause for your high attendance at the Disposal Arena.

Recommended Videos

Here is our full monster guide on how to deal with Headman in R.E.P.O.

What does the Floating Head do in R.E.P.O.?

Don’t let him spot you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Headman, or the Floating Head as he’s commonly referred to, floats around the level in a predictable pattern. Most commonly found at Headman Manor, the Headman can appear on all R.E.P.O. maps. An ominous sound cue plays if he falls within your line of sight. Listen out for this in case you accidentally passed him without noticing his presence. You can stand far from the Headman and keep him within your line of sight, but you shouldn’t do this often. Another sound cue resembling a gasping noise plays if you fall within his line of sight. His eyes widen when he sees you and his speed increases indicating the chase is on.

The Headman is restricted to one move—to bite. This attack deals 50 damage. He will kill you in two strikes if your health is still at the default 100. Therefore, health, speed, and stamina upgrades are essential if you don’t have a weapon to take this guy on.

How to evade the Headman in R.E.P.O.

https://videopress.com/v/Ou9YM1e8?resizeToParent=true&cover=true&posterUrl=https%3A%2F%2Fdotesports.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F03%2Fr.e.p.o.-headman-evasion-video_mp4_avc_240p.original.jpg&preloadContent=metadata&useAverageColor=true A simple mind. Video by Dot Esports

The best way to avoid the Headman is to hide underneath furniture. We recommend chairs, beds, and tables. However, he has excellent vision. The Floating Head can see you if his eyes stray towards your hiding spot. To deal with this, position yourself where you can’t see his eyes—if you can’t see him, he can’t see you. You cannot crawl underneath furniture if he’s directly on your tail and he sees you enter the hiding spot.

The Headman, just like all other monsters, can grab you underneath furniture. So, immediately run out of the room and take cover behind doors or in corridor alcoves when you’re spotted. Avoid corridors where you’re running in a straight line, otherwise he can easily track you. Weave in and out of rooms to confuse and lose him. He won’t chase you for long if he can’t see you.

We recommend using the Roll Drone as you can quickly dart out of the room and duck underneath furniture faster than crouch walking. Keep the map layout in mind when the Headman is around so you know where the nearest hiding spot is.

Can you kill the Headman?

A big hitbox is fitting. Video by Dot Esports

You can kill the Headman with two to three Gun bullets. He can also be stunned with a Traq Gun or Stun Grenade, although the Grenade is harder to use when he’s moving. He’ll drop $6,700 as a life orb that you can transfer to the extraction point.

Only attack the Headman when you’re crouched and approach him from behind. This is to save your resources as you can easily miss him when he’s on the move. Avoid using melee weapons, especially if you haven’t stunned him as he has excellent reflexes and will punish anyone brave enough to take him on. The Baseball Bat is a viable option to stagger the Headman, but you must successfully hit him with a Traq Gun dart to bring this brute down.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy