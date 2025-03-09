What does the Roll Drone do in R.E.P.O.?

Steamroll through the monsters with evasion tactics provided by the Roll Drone in R.E.P.O. Those monsters won’t see you coming.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Roll Drone in R.E.P.O.: its cost, functions, and whether it’s worth your money.

Where to get the Roll Drone in R.E.P.O.

A worthy option as you save money for weapons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Roll Drone is one of the five Drones you can purchase inside the Service Station. This is a cheaper Drone than others that’ll set you back an average of $10K. Its spawn isn’t guaranteed per round, but you can increase your chances by exiting the game from inside the Service Station and selecting your save file in the Load Game screen of the Main Menu. You can pick this item up incredibly early in your game, as its cheaper price means it’s easy to grab this, replenish health, or purchase weapons and upgrades to help you in the next round.

R.E.P.O. Roll Drone use

Just keep rolling, rolling, rolling. Video by Dot Esports

The Roll Drone is highly unique for the extra mobility you can give yourself. Upon equipping this item (via your inventory slots), you activate it with “E.” This immediately drops you into the tumble launch mode, where you fall to the ground. Using WASD, you can move around while in tumble mode, giving you a rolling mechanic that’s otherwise missing in R.E.P.O. The roll only lasts a few seconds before you can stand up again, but this isn’t where the Drone’s true strength lies.

After the initial drop into a roll, the Drone stops functioning. It isn’t until you tumble launch (with “Q”) that you can properly control your roll. This can last as long as you have a continuous path to roll down. You will stop rolling when you bang into a structure or reach a dead end. The Roll Drone gives you extra speed and mobility that doesn’t drain your stamina bar. It’s impactful against monsters like the Headman and Robe, where you can quickly escape their line of sight and hide underneath furniture in one smooth action.

Don’t activate the Roll Drone if you’re above a flight of stairs, near a death drop, or another environmental hazard (acid bath or spikes) as you’ll likely fall and perish. This can ruin your game in an instant if you’re not too careful. Keep equipping and unequipping this item so its charge bar lasts longer, and you don’t accidentally kill yourself with it in hand. Once activated, the Drone won’t work again until you tumble launch. You can combine this with the Tumble Launch Upgrade to strengthen this Drone’s primary function.

