Lethal Company Embrion map guide

Embrion is a moon map introduced to Lethal Company with update Version 50. As a high risk map, you can expect tons of difficult entities, and valuable loot to match.

Lethal Company hosts a wide variety of maps and planets that company employees can scavenge for old world items. Version 50 is a massive patch that introduced three lunar-based maps, along with two new entities you can find on old and new maps.

Alongside Adamance, Embrion easily ranks among the harder maps in Lethal Company. If you want to know the entities and loot that awaits you, here’s everything we currently know about the map.

All Entities on Embrion in Lethal Company

You’ll find Snare Fleas, Old Birds, and more across this small map. Image via Lethal Company Wiki

There are eight indoor entities and four outdoor entities that can spawn on Embrion in Lethal Company. Embrion is a small map, but it still has plenty of room for hulking creatures like Forest Keepers and Old Bird to spawn and wreck havoc. Below are all the known enemies, their spawn chances, and information on how to dispatch them.

Indoor Entities

Entity Spawn Chance Can you Stun this entity? Can you kill this entity? Shovel Hit HP Bracken 1.16 percent Yes Yes Three Hits Bunker Spider 8.88 percent Yes Yes Five Hits Hoarding Bug 33.2 percent Yes Yes Two Hits Hydrodere 16.22 percent Yes No N/A Nutcracker 5.41 percent Yes Yes Five Hits Snare Flea 5.79 percent Yes Yes Two Hits Spore Lizard 13.51 percent Yes No N/A Thumper 11.58 percent Yes Yes Four Hits

Outdoor Entities

Entity Spawn Chance Can you Stun this entity? Can you kill this entity? Shovel Hit HP Earth Leviathan 7.8 percent No No N/A Eyeless Dog 2.61 percent Yes Yes 12 Hits Forest Keeper 2.61 percent Yes Yes 21 Hits Old Bird 86.96 percent No No N/A

All possible loot on Embrion in Lethal Company

Embrion is a huge map with plenty of opportunity to loot valuable items, primarily found in the inside portion of the map. Although this map might not be as loaded with loot as Adamance, you can easily make a trip to Embrion very profitable. Below are all pieces of loot you might expect to find on Embrion:

Item Spawn Chance Average Value Airhorn 2.9 percent 62 Big Bolt 8.32 percent 26 Bottles 6.56 percent 50 Clown Horn 2.27 percent 62 Cookie Mold Pan 6.56 percent 26 DIY Flashbang 1.51 percent 19 Easter Egg 11.6 percent 37 Gift Box 2.14 percent 20 Large Axle 10.21 percent 46 Laser Pointer 10.21 percent 66 Magnifying Glass 0.76 percent 52 Old Phone 1.01 percent 56 Plastic Fish 3.53 percent 34 Remote 3.53 percent 34 Robot Toy 5.42 percent 72 Tattered Metal Sheet 12.61 percent 16 Teeth 0.63 percent 72 Toy Cube 1.64 percent 32 V Engine 10.09 percent 38 Yield Sign 1.51 percent 27

Tips for Embrion in Lethal Company

Old Birds are dangerous and very common on Embrion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Embrion is a fairly small map with little noise and low visibility. I recommend avoiding the outside areas due to the high spawn rates of Old Birds. These mechanized war machines not only have massively damaging missiles, flamethrowers, and aerial abilities, but also cannot be killed or stunned.

In one map, I’ve had over 17 Old Birds spawn, making the outside areas even more inhospitable. To get around Old Birds, you can distract them with other nearby giant wildlife, or take advantage of their slow turning time to make an escape. Either way, all the loot you want is closer to the manor.

