Lethal Company Embrion map guide

Explore this haunting new moon.
Blaine Polhamus
Published: Apr 2, 2024 03:30 am
Adamance Cabin with code inside
Embrion is a moon map introduced to Lethal Company with update Version 50. As a high risk map, you can expect tons of difficult entities, and valuable loot to match.

Lethal Company hosts a wide variety of maps and planets that company employees can scavenge for old world items. Version 50 is a massive patch that introduced three lunar-based maps, along with two new entities you can find on old and new maps.

Alongside Adamance, Embrion easily ranks among the harder maps in Lethal Company. If you want to know the entities and loot that awaits you, here’s everything we currently know about the map.

All Entities on Embrion in Lethal Company

Snare Flea in Lethal Company
You’ll find Snare Fleas, Old Birds, and more across this small map. Image via Lethal Company Wiki

There are eight indoor entities and four outdoor entities that can spawn on Embrion in Lethal Company. Embrion is a small map, but it still has plenty of room for hulking creatures like Forest Keepers and Old Bird to spawn and wreck havoc. Below are all the known enemies, their spawn chances, and information on how to dispatch them.

Indoor Entities

EntitySpawn ChanceCan you Stun this entity?Can you kill this entity?Shovel Hit HP
Bracken1.16 percentYesYesThree Hits
Bunker Spider8.88 percentYesYesFive Hits
Hoarding Bug33.2 percentYesYesTwo Hits
Hydrodere16.22 percentYesNoN/A
Nutcracker5.41 percentYesYesFive Hits
Snare Flea5.79 percentYesYesTwo Hits
Spore Lizard13.51 percentYesNoN/A
Thumper11.58 percentYesYesFour Hits

Outdoor Entities

EntitySpawn ChanceCan you Stun this entity?Can you kill this entity?Shovel Hit HP
Earth Leviathan7.8 percentNoNoN/A
Eyeless Dog2.61 percentYesYes12 Hits
Forest Keeper2.61 percentYesYes21 Hits
Old Bird86.96 percentNoNoN/A

All possible loot on Embrion in Lethal Company

Embrion is a huge map with plenty of opportunity to loot valuable items, primarily found in the inside portion of the map. Although this map might not be as loaded with loot as Adamance, you can easily make a trip to Embrion very profitable. Below are all pieces of loot you might expect to find on Embrion:

ItemSpawn ChanceAverage Value
Airhorn2.9 percent62
Big Bolt8.32 percent26
Bottles6.56 percent50
Clown Horn2.27 percent62
Cookie Mold Pan6.56 percent26
DIY Flashbang1.51 percent19
Easter Egg11.6 percent37
Gift Box2.14 percent20
Large Axle10.21 percent46
Laser Pointer10.21 percent66
Magnifying Glass0.76 percent52
Old Phone1.01 percent56
Plastic Fish3.53 percent34
Remote3.53 percent34
Robot Toy5.42 percent72
Tattered Metal Sheet12.61 percent16
Teeth0.63 percent72
Toy Cube1.64 percent32
V Engine10.09 percent38
Yield Sign1.51 percent27

Tips for Embrion in Lethal Company

Image of the outline of an Old Bird on Embrion.
Old Birds are dangerous and very common on Embrion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Embrion is a fairly small map with little noise and low visibility. I recommend avoiding the outside areas due to the high spawn rates of Old Birds. These mechanized war machines not only have massively damaging missiles, flamethrowers, and aerial abilities, but also cannot be killed or stunned.

In one map, I’ve had over 17 Old Birds spawn, making the outside areas even more inhospitable. To get around Old Birds, you can distract them with other nearby giant wildlife, or take advantage of their slow turning time to make an escape. Either way, all the loot you want is closer to the manor.

Read Article All new monsters in Lethal Company update v50 detailed
Image of an employee in Lethal Company looking at a clipboard.
Category: Indies
Indies
All new monsters in Lethal Company update v50 detailed
Blaine Polhamus and others Blaine Polhamus and others Apr 1, 2024
Read Article All Lethal Company maps: Tiers, cost, monsters and more
exploring in lethal company
Category: Indies
Indies
All Lethal Company maps: Tiers, cost, monsters and more
Andrej Barovic and others Andrej Barovic and others Apr 1, 2024
Read Article How to deal with the Old Bird in Lethal Company
Image of two employees in Lethal Company.
Category: Indies
Indies
How to deal with the Old Bird in Lethal Company
Blaine Polhamus and others Blaine Polhamus and others Apr 1, 2024
Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.