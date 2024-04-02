Lethal Company Embrion map guide

Embrion is a moon map introduced to Lethal Company with update Version 50. As a high risk map, you can expect tons of difficult entities, and valuable loot to match.
Lethal Company hosts a wide variety of maps and planets that company employees can scavenge for old world items. Version 50 is a massive patch that introduced three lunar-based maps, along with two new entities you can find on old and new maps.
Alongside Adamance, Embrion easily ranks among the harder maps in Lethal Company. If you want to know the entities and loot that awaits you, here’s everything we currently know about the map.
All Entities on Embrion in Lethal Company
There are eight indoor entities and four outdoor entities that can spawn on Embrion in Lethal Company. Embrion is a small map, but it still has plenty of room for hulking creatures like Forest Keepers and Old Bird to spawn and wreck havoc. Below are all the known enemies, their spawn chances, and information on how to dispatch them.
Indoor Entities
|Entity
|Spawn Chance
|Can you Stun this entity?
|Can you kill this entity?
|Shovel Hit HP
|Bracken
|1.16 percent
|Yes
|Yes
|Three Hits
|Bunker Spider
|8.88 percent
|Yes
|Yes
|Five Hits
|Hoarding Bug
|33.2 percent
|Yes
|Yes
|Two Hits
|Hydrodere
|16.22 percent
|Yes
|No
|N/A
|Nutcracker
|5.41 percent
|Yes
|Yes
|Five Hits
|Snare Flea
|5.79 percent
|Yes
|Yes
|Two Hits
|Spore Lizard
|13.51 percent
|Yes
|No
|N/A
|Thumper
|11.58 percent
|Yes
|Yes
|Four Hits
Outdoor Entities
|Entity
|Spawn Chance
|Can you Stun this entity?
|Can you kill this entity?
|Shovel Hit HP
|Earth Leviathan
|7.8 percent
|No
|No
|N/A
|Eyeless Dog
|2.61 percent
|Yes
|Yes
|12 Hits
|Forest Keeper
|2.61 percent
|Yes
|Yes
|21 Hits
|Old Bird
|86.96 percent
|No
|No
|N/A
All possible loot on Embrion in Lethal Company
Embrion is a huge map with plenty of opportunity to loot valuable items, primarily found in the inside portion of the map. Although this map might not be as loaded with loot as Adamance, you can easily make a trip to Embrion very profitable. Below are all pieces of loot you might expect to find on Embrion:
|Item
|Spawn Chance
|Average Value
|Airhorn
|2.9 percent
|62
|Big Bolt
|8.32 percent
|26
|Bottles
|6.56 percent
|50
|Clown Horn
|2.27 percent
|62
|Cookie Mold Pan
|6.56 percent
|26
|DIY Flashbang
|1.51 percent
|19
|Easter Egg
|11.6 percent
|37
|Gift Box
|2.14 percent
|20
|Large Axle
|10.21 percent
|46
|
|Laser Pointer
|10.21 percent
|66
|Magnifying Glass
|0.76 percent
|52
|Old Phone
|1.01 percent
|56
|Plastic Fish
|3.53 percent
|34
|Remote
|3.53 percent
|34
|Robot Toy
|5.42 percent
|72
|Tattered Metal Sheet
|12.61 percent
|16
|Teeth
|0.63 percent
|72
|Toy Cube
|1.64 percent
|32
|V Engine
|10.09 percent
|38
|Yield Sign
|1.51 percent
|27
Tips for Embrion in Lethal Company
Embrion is a fairly small map with little noise and low visibility. I recommend avoiding the outside areas due to the high spawn rates of Old Birds. These mechanized war machines not only have massively damaging missiles, flamethrowers, and aerial abilities, but also cannot be killed or stunned.
In one map, I’ve had over 17 Old Birds spawn, making the outside areas even more inhospitable. To get around Old Birds, you can distract them with other nearby giant wildlife, or take advantage of their slow turning time to make an escape. Either way, all the loot you want is closer to the manor.