The Signal Translator makes your life a little easier in Lethal Company. But how exactly does this ship upgrade work?

There is nothing quite as horrifying as hearing one of your friends’ screams cut off, or seeing the “nearby activity” prompt when entering the Facility. The Signal Translator is here to warn your friends of the dangers lurking in and around the Facility’s walls. Here’s how the Signal Translator works in Lethal Company.

What is the Signal Translator in Lethal Company?

What signal will you receive? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Zeekerrs

The Signal Translator transmits nine-character messages to every member in your party. The messages are broadcasted on each player’s screen as an overlay, allowing them to easily read the text while looking for scrap and monsters. You can only send a message from inside the Home Base using Terminal commands.

This ship upgrade costs 255 credits, making it an affordable upgrade after beating the first quota. It’s great for teams with a designated player on camera duty. You’ll also want the Teleporter in case your teammates get trapped or die, to avoid fines. The Signal Translator can warn players of hostile monsters near the Home Base like the Forest Keeper, Eyeless Dogs, or the Earth Leviathan (which can be hard to spot without someone looking at the monitor).

How to use the Signal Translator in Lethal Company

Head to the Terminal inside the Home Base and type in Transmit, followed by the message you’d like to send. The message is immediately broadcast to all players, but each letter appears slowly on-screen. Due to its nine character limitation, you need to be as clear and concise as possible in your broadcasted message so others understand it.

It helps to set up codes before you head into the Facility, like the monster’s name followed by its location. For example, you could use “Jester main” (Jester is at the main entrance), “Coil fire” (Coil-Head is at the fire exit) or “Dog ship” (Eyeless Dog is at the Home Base).

You can use the Signal Translator at any point in the game. It is also helpful for those who don’t have someone on camera duty, as players can exit the Facility, head back to the Home Base to drop off scrap, then send a message using the Signal Translator. This can warn teammates of an active Jester or Coil-Head. It can also tell others if there are mines and turrets near the main entrance. Lastly, the Signal Translator can offer vital information about monsters near the main entrance while the “nearby activity” prompt cannot.