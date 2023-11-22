How to deal with Jesters in Lethal Company

The enemies in Lethal Company are fearsome foes that stand in your way, preventing you from grabbing all the loot from the bunker and taking it to your ship. These creatures have strategies and methods to thwart you, but the Jester is the toughest.

The Jester is the most dangerous enemy you can encounter in Lethal Company. You won’t encounter it within the first few days, but it does appear more often as you make more money and have to reach a higher profit budget for the company. Understanding what to do about them is important as they appear more often to your group. Here’s what you need to know about dealing with Jesters in Lethal Company.

Can you fight Jesters in Lethal Company?

The Jester is ready to strike. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is nothing you can do about Jesters; your only option is to run away. The Jester has no weakness, and there is no way to stop it, unlike other enemies. This creature will run around and chase you. It’s relatively harmless when it first begins to chase you, but when its head leaves the box, it becomes a massive threat. You can use the time before it leaves its box to try and gather up anything a short distance from you, but when a Jester arrives in your bunker, it’s time to leave with your Lethal Company group.

The jack-in-the-box sound is the only indication you can still try grabbing loot to bring back to your ship. The Jester’s jack-in-the-box song will begin to play, indicating it’s getting ready to pop out from inside its box, and then it can start attacking you. You have a little more time if you can see that the head is inside the box of a Jester.

Beyond leaving the bunker and escaping to your ship, you can do nothing. If you’re close enough to scan the Jester, the report on the creature also indicates no hope of stopping it. The creature entry merely says “Good luck” about your chances of fighting it.

Make sure you’re gone when the song finishes and the head pops out of the Jester’s box. A Jester is faster when its head is out, and it can freely take out any member of your Lethal Company party. It immediately kills anyone it attacks with its head and runs much faster than any player. You might be able to get away if you have a TZP-inhalant and you use it, but I have never stuck around long enough to try it.

You could try sneaking into the bunker through the emergency exit to grab more supplies, but you’d be better off leaving the planet and exploring a new area.