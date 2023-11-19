All Terminal commands in Lethal Company (and what they do)

Command your ship with the Terminal and defeat those odds by gathering as much scrap as you can against the Lethal Company.

Can you get past the quota to see everything that’s in store to try out via the Terminal? Or will you be shipping out of the airlock on the final day? These are all of the Terminal commands available in Lethal Company.

How to use Terminal commands in Lethal Company

Moon selection screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports Main menu screen on Terminal. Screenshot by Dot Esports Store’s menu screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Terminal is incredibly important to fulfill your quota in Lethal Company. It is a beacon to purchase items, store your furniture, keep track of the monsters, and learn more about the game’s dark secrets. You will need to access this to get to and from Moons, alongside becoming a frequent visitor of the Company Building when it is time to sell. Learn the ins and outs of the Terminal so that you can protect your teammates from the Facility’s dangers by unlocking secure doors and watching the monitor for your team’s position.

Go up to the Terminal and press E to interact and access it in orbit or on a planet’s surface. You should purchase any items in orbit and before you land on a Moon. You can exit the Terminal at any point by pressing TAB.

List of all Lethal Company Terminal commands

Help – Shows list of commands

– Shows list of commands Moons – Shows every moon you can travel to. Sell scrap at the Company Building (make sure to check what percentage they are buying at as this changes per day) and look at the weather conditions of each moon to verify if the habitat is safe. Anything weather conditions shown in the brackets next to a moon’s name means it is unsafe to explore (this includes Stormy, Eclipsed, and Rain). The Company Building – Only typing in ‘Company’ as a command also works. Experimentation – Moon Assurance – Moon Vow – Moon Offense – Moon March – Moon Rend – Moon Dine – Moon Titan – Moon

– Shows every moon you can travel to. Sell scrap at the Company Building (make sure to check what percentage they are buying at as this changes per day) and look at the weather conditions of each moon to verify if the habitat is safe. Anything weather conditions shown in the brackets next to a moon’s name means it is unsafe to explore (this includes Stormy, Eclipsed, and Rain). Store – Takes you into the Company’s inventory of useless supplies and some meme-worthy items like the Dining Table and Cozy Lights. Each has a set price that can only be purchased with credits accumulated through selling scrap at the Company Building. Walkie-talkie – 12 credits Flashlight – 15 credits Shovel – 30 credits Lockpicker – 20 credits Pro-flashlight – 25 credits Stun grenade – 40 credits Boombox – 60 credits TZP-Inhalant – 120 credits Zap gun – 400 credits Jetpack – 700 credits Extension ladder – 60 credits Radar-booster – 50 credits Loud horn – 150 credits Teleporter – 375 credits Inverse Teleporter – 375 credits Record player – 120 credits Cozy lights – 140 credits Hazard suit – 90 credits Pajama suit – 900 credits

– Takes you into the Company’s inventory of useless supplies and some meme-worthy items like the Dining Table and Cozy Lights. Each has a set price that can only be purchased with credits accumulated through selling scrap at the Company Building. Bestiary – Shows list of wildlife you have scanned through the Scanner (right-click on the mouse). [Monster] INFO – To access the creature’s file that you scanned on the Moon.

– Shows list of wildlife you have scanned through the Scanner (right-click on the mouse). Storage – Access furniture that you’ve placed into storage.

– Access furniture that you’ve placed into storage. Other – Brings up more commands. View Monitor – Enables or disables the main monitor’s cam to view players in the lobby. Switch [Player name] – Input player name that you wish to switch to on the main monitor. Helpful when opening secure doors and teleporting corpses back to base. Ping [Radar booster name] – Emits a noise from the radar booster. Scan – Important feature to use at the beginning of the day when you have landed on your chosen Moon. Tells you how many items are available on the map and how much total value they hold.

– Brings up more commands. Sigurd – Log entry for Lethal Company lore. View first log – Aug 22

– Log entry for Lethal Company lore.

These are all basic commands available at the beginning of Lethal Company. There are likely more log entries to discover that add to the mystery of The Company.