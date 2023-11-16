Turrets are one of the most annoying enemies in Lethal Company. They’re not as scary as others like the Ghost Girl in the red dress, but they can be more dangerous. That’s why it’s super important to turn them off, which is easy to do when you know how.

What do turrets do in Lethal Company

Turrets are automated defense systems found in facilities across different moons in Lethal Company. They will aggressively attack you and your teammates as soon as you enter their line of sight. These turrets act like hidden traps that must be located and disabled to guarantee safe passage.

How to find turrets in Lethal Company

There are two ways to find turrets in Lethal Company. The first, and less preferable method, is by accidentally stumbling across them. This approach is risky and will result in death if you don’t retreat fast enough. You can tiptoe around their sight, depending on their placement and the room’s layout, but don’t walk directly in front of them.

The second, more strategic method is to find them on a map using the Terminal. They appear as small red triangles with a cone representing their line of sight and are usually positioned in the corners of rooms.

Remember to check the letter and number on the icon of each turret. Each turret has a unique identifier, and you’ll need this information to disable them.

How to disable turrets in Lethal Company

In Lethal Company, you can disable turrets by entering their letter and number into the Terminal. Just type these two details in the terminal and hit enter. You don’t have to add anything else. This method also unlocks doors and deactivates landmines if you know their unique identifier.

Remember, these turrets only stay off for a little while before they reactivate. So, it’s smart to have one team member focus on using the Terminal to turn things off, while the rest of the team explores and gathers items.