Lethal Company March map: Expert Moon guide

March is the trendiest Moon to visit if you want some quick and easy money in Lethal Company. Why go anywhere else when the main entrance is so easy to spot from the ship? If you want to beat your quota and keep your job at the company, March is the place to go to.

Lethal Company March guide

March’s exterior. Image via McMessenger on Steam

March is a fantastic map to visit in Lethal Company. While it has greater risks than entry level maps like Assurance and Vow, March is the perfect Moon to land on to collect overtime bonus and reach the first quota as fast as possible. You can visit March when it is Stormy too. Just be mindful of the electrical current flowing through your metal items as they’ll explode if you hold them for too long outside of the Facility. There are important factors to keep in mind when visiting March. These are:

Forest Keepers have a high chance of spawning close to the Home Base after 5pm.

The map layout forces you to walk a long way around the Moon while moving scrap from the Facility and onto the Home Base. You cannot drop into the hole in the center of March as you’ll drown.

drop into the hole in the center of March as you’ll drown. While bee hives commonly spawn on March, they should be left until the last minute to avoid taking unnecessary damage or losing multiple members of your party. Use a TZP Inhalant to evade the Circuit Bees.

I highly recommend visiting March as soon as possible as it is incredibly helpful to find scrap relatively close to the front entrance, has multiple fire exits, and a quick getaway back to the Home Base. You can easily beat the first quota by visiting March for the second and third day.

What equipment should you bring?

The absolute essential in every scrap run. Image by Dot Esports

Equipment is vital in Lethal Company but you cannot bring everything with you at once. You’ll need to determine which gear is more important than others for your survival. With only four slots available and multiple heavy items to transport across the map, these are our top picks for surviving on March:

Shovel : Can kill almost every monster on March.

: Can kill almost every monster on March. Pro-flashlight : Essential to see inside the dark labyrinth of the Facility.

: Essential to see inside the dark labyrinth of the Facility. TZP Inhalant : Perfect tool to use against the Circuit Bees when you want to steal one of the bee hives.

: Perfect tool to use against the Circuit Bees when you want to steal one of the bee hives. Stun grenade: The only viable way of dealing with the Forest Keeper if one of your teammates get caught.

Boombox: Use this to lure away the Eyeless Dogs and Forest Keepers if you are staying past 5pm. Place this on one side of the map and avoid this area at all costs when you are running back to the Home Base.

The problem with our recommendations is that you may not have enough money to purchase these items when you visit. If this is the case, we highly recommend purchasing a single Shovel and two Pro-Flashlights. Put yourself into pairs and stay as close to the entrance as possible so you don’t get lost.

How to defeat or evade March monsters

Time to fight back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most of the March monsters can be killed with the Shovel, however, there are specific methods you’ll need to take in order to kill them. While the Shovel is the main method, the Stop-Sign and Yield-Sign are also viable methods that are free but their pickup is based purely on RNG. If you’re up against the Bunker Spider or Thumper, be sure to jump up onto the nearest railing and wait until the monster gets close to hit it repeatedly with the Shovel.

For other monsters like the Coil-Head and Bracken it is best to avoid these altogether. Keep an eye on your surroundings at all times in case you spot one of these and adjust your plan according to which monster is in front of you. Look at the Bracken for one second and then look away but always make note of whether the creature is tracking you. The Coil-Head must be looked at, at all times to stop it from moving.

Other monsters that lurk in the darkness are the Hoarding Bugs and the Snare Fleas. Keep your eyes to the ceiling and frequently use right-click to scan your surrounding area for a possible Snare Flea hiding in the ceiling pipes. The Hoarding Bugs will steal any loot you are carrying so make sure to place anything you have outside of the Facility.

The Hygrodere is easy to get past due to its slow movement but you’ll need either a staircase or railing to help you. These can kill you within two hits so it is best to avoid altogether or try and get past with a leap from a higher position.

Best route in March

March is covered in threats that can completely blindside you. There are turrets and landmines within March Facility’s walls, Circuit Bees waiting to jolt you into a cardiac arrest, and quicksand that’ll entrap you in a slow, agonising death. Watch where you step when you use a fire exit and be mindful of quicksand traps that’ll swiftly take you away. Try not to carry anything too heavy from a fire exit. If you get caught by the quicksand, drop your loot and run backwards or to the side to avoid dying.

Avoid the environmental threats altogether by choosing one path of March to take when moving back-and-forth from the Home Base and Facility. You can place a Boombox to lure any monsters that spawn after 5pm to one side of March. Choosing one side of the map is easiest to navigate and reduces your chances of getting lost. Make sure to right-click to scan and find the main entrance and the Home Base. Luckily, these are pretty much opposite one another after exiting the Home Base once you land down on March.

Avoid the labyrinth of the Facility

These can be a real life saver. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Our final point to make is for you to completely avoid the labyrinth part of the Facility. This is the Facility’s core and it’s mainly used to make you lose track of your surroundings and get lost. Venturing into the labyrinth is a definite no-no if you are playing solo. For those playing with a team, it is best to leave someone inside the ship and on camera duty to communicate via the Walkie-talkie in case your team gets lost.

The labyrinth shows itself as intertwining corridors that repeat in design and seemingly have no end. Stick to the main entrance for as long as you can and loot in the surrounding area. Then check each layer of the Facility (ground, first, and basement floors) before you try the fire exits for extra scrap.

Make note of any secure doors that are already open as this will dictate whether more hostile creatures have been released into the Facility. You shouldn’t open these unless it is absolutely necessary for your survival or to find more valuable loot. One of these rooms could easily be the Bracken room. Keep your eye out for the Bracken if you find his spawn.