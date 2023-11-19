How to get and use flashlight in Lethal Company

Lethal Company, a massive horror hit, is an exploration game with various strange moons, SCP-like creatures, and dark, dangerous areas. And the best item you can have on your person in Lethal Company is the flashlight.

Going through all its maps and facilities is a real challenge, especially when approaching them under-equipped. So let us take a look at how to get and use the flashlight in Lethal Company.

How to get the flashlight in Lethal Company

Flashlights are crucial for efficient exploration. Image via Zeekerss

Lethal Company revolves a lot around the use of the Terminal, a console aboard the game’s mysterious spaceship where you can input many useful commands. One of the commands gives you access to the store, where you can promptly purchase valuable equipment, including the flashlight. So, here’s how to do it:

Aboard the spaceship , access the Terminal .

, access the . Type in “store.”

Then type in “flashlight.”

And that should be it. You’ve now purchased the flashlight, which costs $15 a pop. You can also purchase several flashlights by adding a number next to it, for example: “flashlight x3.”

Flashlights and other purchased items won’t become immediately available to you in the spaceship. You’ll have to start a run and land on a moon, then wait until a care package drops down playing the notorious ice cream van music. You can then open it, and the flashlight, alongside any other purchased item, will drop out of the pods.

Recommended item for flashlights

The shovel can be a lifesaving tool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lethal Company has several monsters that can spawn at random locations depending on the selected moon. Most of the smaller ones can be killed, and to do so, you’ll need to have one special item equipped: the shovel. Carrying the flashlight can only illumine locations and help you find your way, but the shovel is a fantastic tool for defending yourself or saving your allies in dire situations.

The shovel, alongside the stop sign which can be found in the wild, can be used as a whack-a-mole weapon to put some of these horrifying creatures out of their misery. You can also use it to stop certain monsters from attacking your allies, such as that one face-hugging bug that likes to jump on everyone’s heads. Shovels are a fantastic tool in Lethal Company and should always be considered when purchasing items.