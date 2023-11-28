In Lethal Company, the Bracken has a dark habit of dragging the corpses of its victims to its “favorite room.” Right after it kills a player by snapping their neck, it carries their body to the furthest room from the main entrance of the facility.

That’s where you will have to venture to rescue the bodies of your dead friends, if you’re brave enough. Many times, in the early game in particular, it’s not worth venturing too deep into the facility to rescue them, since you will be vulnerable not only to Bracken but also to other monsters lurking on the way to its room. Weigh the risks and go for this dangerous quest only when strictly necessary.

Here’s what to consider when dealing with the Bracken in Lethal Company.

What is Bracken’s room in Lethal Company?

The Bracken’s room In Lethal Company is where it drags its victims’ bodies. This location varies with each new facility, meaning there isn’t a single, consistent “Bracken room” in every game. The common characteristic these rooms share is their location—they are always the furthest from the main entrance of the facility.

This is not the Bracken room, although it seems perfect to store corpses | Screenshot by Dot Esports

A common player misconception is that the wide, empty room with brown walls you find in some Moons in Lethal Company is “the” Bracken room. While it’s possible that it is, it’s not a guaranteed location for the monster’s dead-people storage. So, you may enter this room and not find any dead bodies, even if the Bracken killed someone in your crew. There’s even a chance you will find this room and no Bracken in the facility at all.

The most reliable way to locate the Bracken room in Lethal Company is by monitoring from the ship while the Bracken is killing a player. You’ll observe a frantic movement pattern: the Bracken’s red dot approaching your crewmate’s blue marker, followed by both dots rapidly moving towards a room deep within the facility. This destination, where the dots stop, is where the Bracken has left the body of your unfortunate friend.

Where is the Bracken spawn room in Lethal Company?

The Bracken has no fixed spawn room. It can appear anywhere, anytime, much like other monsters in Lethal Company. It may also not spawn at all. For example, the video below shows an extremely unlucky crew who spotted the Bracken in the first room they checked.