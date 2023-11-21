How to deal with the Bracken in Lethal Company

Lethal Company is filled with obnoxious creatures, but none of them are as bad as the Braken. These tall beings display both stealth and aggression, making it hard for players to remain calm when attacked by one. Thankfully, they’re not impossible to beat.

If you’ve been dragged to death by a Braken in Lethal Company and are wondering how to tackle it in your next encounter, this guide should help you to successfully tackle the intimidating creature.

How to kill or avoid the Braken in Lethal Company

How to evade the Braken

Now, before you start planning your revenge, hear out the basics. While you can definitely “kill” a Braken, it might not be the best approach at all times—especially if you are solo. Luckily, you can avoid its sneaky motives with some easy non-violent moves as well.

A Braken is hard to spot, with just two of its glaring, white eyes visible in the dark, and Lethal Company’s eerie backdrop doesn’t make it easier on the fainthearted either. In fact, a Braken can make the bravest player jumpy. Just be ready for one when you’re in the Braken Room.

See those eyes? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Zeekerss

If you spot a Braken, don’t stare at it at any cost. Instead, give it quick glances and run away from it as fast as you can. Don’t look at it for more than a couple of seconds and don’t move towards it. Glancing at a Braken will put it in evade mode, scaring and distracting it for a moment.

Staring at a Braken for more than a couple of seconds will cause it to enter an angered state, after which it’ll chase you or the nearest player frantically. If you manage to trigger one of them, run away from it while exchanging quick glances with it from time to time. It should leave you alone after a while.

How to kill the Braken

Of course, a friend can make it easier to handle a Braken in Lethal Company, and you’ll probably need at least one teammate to actually fight and take the Braken down.

I haven’t tried doing so yet, but it seems impossible to kill a Braken when you’re solo. You’ll need someone to tase it using a Zap Gun or stun it using a Stun Grenade while you beat it to death with a Shovel or a Stop Sign.

It takes up to five Shovel hits to kill a Braken, so when you start whacking, start counting.

What happens if a Braken kills you?

If you fall prey to the Braken’s unpredictable nature and die, it’ll drag your body to a designated room, containing the bodies of all deceased crewmates. It’s usually situated below the Braken Room.

If you have a teammate, ask them to keep track of whether the creature is taking you. They can retrieve your dead body after a while, but beware—the Braken could be nearby. Also, be ready for one of the spookiest times of your life when you get down there.