a screenshot from Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 showing secret cracks in walls on the mini map
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Indies

How to find secret rooms in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2

You have to observe your environment closely.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Jan 28, 2025 01:37 pm

The secret rooms in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 are hidden places where you can find powerful trinkets, helping you clear maps more easily and beat the game. 

Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 doesn’t hold your hand through tutorials, and it does the same with secret rooms present on every map. You’re incentivized to look for these hidden rooms which have a chest or hidden trinkets, that permanently buffs your run. Finding these secret rooms can be very tough, especially when you don’t know what you’re looking for, so if you’re looking to get a little more help to fight against those tough enemies and bosses, we’ve got you covered. 

Here’s everything you need to know about the secret rooms in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2.

Table of contents

Guide to locating a secret room in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2

To find a secret room, turn on your minimap, which is closed by default. After going into your options, select the game button and turn on the minimap. You can also increase the opacity, zoom, and size of the minimap to see all around you. 

Picture showing the exact visual clue to find the entrance of a secret room in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2.
Find the visual clue and shoot it down to get the loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you make these settings changes, load up a run and keep a close eye on the map to look out for the straight walls for a visual icon showing a crack, as shown on the image above. These secret rooms spawn in hallways mostly and they don’t appear on the walls inside the rooms, so don’t bother looking at those walls. 

It’s obviously challenging to keep your eye focused on the minimap when angry wizards are swarming you in the Temple, so we’d recommend you finish parts of the map and then open your minimap by pressing M. You can also zoom into the map to examine the walls closely—but there’s a catch. You need to be standing near the wall with the secret room or else it won’t appear on your map.  

The cracks in the wall are also visible without the minimap, but in certain dark maps like the dark caves, Crypt, and others, it’s almost impossible to find a broken wall to find the secret room. Once you do find a crack, shoot toward it with your normal attacks and it should open a new pathway to a secret room filled with trinkets with powerful effects. 

All Secret Room locations in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2

Player entering the entrance of a secret room in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 to get rewards.
Reap your rewards! Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you start your run in the Forest, don’t worry about any secret rooms here as you can’t have secret rooms behind trees (duh). If you’ve already defeated the Totem boss to unlock the direct way into Forest 3, every map after the Forest from the Temple has a chance of spawning the secret room and giving you free buffs. If you haven’t defeated the boss, you can still clear Forest Two and start hunting for the secret rooms from the Dark Caves. 

Here’s a table to make the secret room hunt easier for you in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2

Locations Secret Room Spawns 
Dark Caves Two to Four
Temple One
CryptsTwo
Prison Two
Barracks  Two
Court Two
Dark HallTwo

These secret rooms are guaranteed spawns but the position changes from match to match so you always need to find them to memorize their location. I’ve found chests containing trinkets, which aren’t something you can take back to your town, but they give you powerful buffs like damage to resistance to damage to make your runs easier. 

Next up, you can read our guides to know the class tier list and find the Dark Citadel to unlock the Sorcerer class in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2.

