A player admiring his handiwork in Schedule 1.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Indies

Is Schedule 1 crossplay or cross-platform?

Wondering whether Schedule 1 is crossplay or cross-platform? Read on.
Image of Anmol David
Anmol David
|

Published: Mar 28, 2025 05:35 am

Schedule 1 is becoming increasingly popular, with the game currently having almost 12,000 “Overwhelmingly Positive” reviews on Steam. With all PC players having access to the current build of the game, some might be wondering whether the game has crossplay or cross-platform capabilities.

Here’s everything you need to know about Schedule 1 being crossplay or cross-platform, as well as additional information about the game.

Sowing marijuana seeds in Schedule 1.
They’re just plants. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Does Schedule 1 have crossplay or cross-platform functionality?

No, Schedule 1 does not have crossplay or cross-platform functionality at the moment, as it hasn’t been released on platforms like Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. The game is only available on Steam at the time of writing. Since it’s out for Windows, it may release for other PC-specific stores like Epic Games and even the GOG store in the near future.

One of the primary reasons for Schedule 1 not being released on platforms other than PC and having crossplay can be its current state as an early access game. It’s possible that the developer is focusing on releasing the full game on one platform before moving to another. Several other indie games have had releases on consoles and other platforms years after their initial PC releases, like Stardew Valley, Terraria, and Phasmophobia. During that time, they often add and experiment with new features, revamp old ones, and come up with a roadmap for the game so that the community can stay informed about its direction.

If you’re unsure whether you’ll like the game or not after buying it, you can try out the free demo for it that’s also available on the Steam store. Titled “Schedule 1: Free Sample,” this trial version of the game comes with some basic features that allow you to experience its mechanics and many of its primary features before deciding whether you want to purchase the full game. It’s also a great way to test its performance on your system and make sure that it’s playable and is compatible with your hardware.

Will Schedule 1 be crossplay or cross-platform in the future?

Characters in a lab in Schedule 1.
Build you empire piece by piece. Image via TVGS

Currently, there is no official statement from the developer about Schedule 1 having crossplay or cross-platform in the future. Features like these can be quite ideal for the game, as it already has an official multiplayer mode. Having an additional crossplay function will allow players using PCs to play with those on consoles like Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, increasing its already large player base of close to 200K players.

Will Schedule 1 have cross-progression?

Since there’s no cross-platform functionality at the time of writing, TVGS does not mention cross-progression feature. This can be a great addition to the game since it will encourage you to grind, offering tons of leveling up to do and unlock different items based on those levels and experience. These items can assist you on your journey towards becoming Hyland Point’s biggest drug Kingpin, and losing your progress when switching over to a different platform can often discourage players from doing so, which means that cross-progression is a vital feature for the developer to consider if they decide to add cross-platform functionality.

Image of Anmol David
Anmol David
Anmol is a Freelance Gaming writer at Dot Esports, specializing in FPS titles like Call of Duty and Apex Legends as well as evergreen content for indie games, open world titles and soulslikes. With more than three years in the industry, the journalism graduate has bylines at Sportskeeda, Dexerto, and CharlieIntel. You can contact Anmol on Twitter (@anmol_osborn) for more.