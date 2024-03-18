Is Terraria cross-platform? Terraria crossplay guide for PC, Xbox, PS5, Switch, and mobile

Now that Terraria is available on most platforms, you’ll want to know if you can play the immensely popular sandbox adventure crafting game cross-platform with friends.

Recommended Videos

Terraria was first released exclusively on PC in 2011, although the quick popularity the indie game enjoyed gave it a reason to spread out across almost all available platforms and the Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, and even mobile platforms all got ported versions of the adventure sandbox game. Now, you can access Terraria on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Switch, and more, leaving many asking questions about cross-platform play.

Can you play Terraria cross-platform?

Those hoping to play with friends cross-platform will need to hold out a little longer. Screengrab via Re-Logic

The only cross-platform play that exists for Terraria is between iOS and Android devices. For everyone else on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch, there is no way to play Terraria with friends unless you are on the same platform.

If you are trying to play on mobile with a friend, then the process is very simple. All you need to do is open Terraria, add your desired teammate as a friend, and then click on the multiplayer mode. There is no extra step that you need to take to either add a friend from iOS or Android or to start a cross-platform lobby on mobile.

Will Terraria receive cross-platform compatibility?

It is unclear right now if Terraria will ever receive further cross-platform updates aside from what currently exists. Terraria developers Re-Logic wrote in 2023 on the game’s community Steam page that it hoped for 2023 to be “the year for Terraria” and that “it will go down as the year of Terraria crossplay, amongst other things.”

However, 2023 did not end being the year Terraria received a crossplay update, though the team did return with a Feb. 2024 update that stated that “throughout 2023, we saw crossplay creep ever closer.”

Although cross-platform compatibility may still be a while out, it is clear the issue has remained a priority for Re-Logic and we likely haven’t heard the last out of Terraria. Although there is no expected date in sight, we can at least hope this feature comes sometime in 2024.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more