How to complete Listening to Echoes of the Past in Infinity Nikki

Will you help find the mysterious musician and find out the story of how Wishfield was restored in Infinity Nikki?
Rowan Jones
Published: Jan 24, 2025 11:47 am

Listening to Echoes of the Past is a new main quest in Infinity Nikki that arrived with the 1.2 Firework Season update. In this adventure, Nikki and Momo must help a musician find the ancestors of a traveling scholar named Mark so she can learn his story and finish her song.

Table of contents

Listening to Echoes of the Past Walkthrough

To begin this Infinity Nikki quest, Nikki and Momo must first speak to a woman in Firework Isle to find out there is a huge ship in Florawish. Travel back to the town, board the huge ship in the port, and speak to the crew. The panicked sailor explains he has lost the great musician who was sailing with them, so Nikki volunteers to search the pony fields.

infinity nikki at firework isle speaking to a woman in blue
Start the mission by speaking to Ceretti. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While searching the fields, Nikki and Momo hear cries for help. There are Esslings nearby, circling a woman in a green dress. You’ll need to purify the creatures to save her before finding out who she is. It turns out she’s the musician you have been searching for, and she had been searching for Pony Curls to help mend the strings of her pipa. Your mission next is to collect Pony Curls and give them to the woman so she can mend her pipa and begin tuning it.

How to fix take a photo of Du Yubai tuning her pipa bug

This mission is bugged for many players, so if you’re having trouble completing this part, you’re not alone! A lot of players have discovered that no matter what they do, it’s impossible to take a worthy photo of Du Yubai tuning her pipa. For some reason, the game just does not accept your photo as valid.

error screen after taking a photo in infinity nikki
If you get this message you will have to restart the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some players found that if they put the aperture as 16 and removed the Eureka via the camera Adjustment Box, this fixes the issue. This didn’t work for us, so we had to go with the next tip which is to log out and then log back in to Infinity Nikki. Although it’s time-consuming, it does work. When you log back in you’ll find Nikki is still standing next to Du Yubai, but this time you can easily take a photo and hand it to her.

valid photo showing the correct icons infinity nikki
A valid photo will show an icon in the corner of the picture. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After that small hiccup, the mission continues as normal, and Nikki hears Du Yubai’s story of how a man named Mark saved her ancestors. She explains how she has come to Wishfield to discover who Mark was and find inspiration for her next song. The group go to speak to Mayor Grace, then head out to visit the following people who have an ancestor named Mark 800 years ago.

  • Monaco the street cleaner
  • Fournier the chef
  • Elettra the architect

Speak to Monaco on your way to visit Fournier at Ray & Wing’s. At the restaurant, Du Yubai is hired as a musician for a marriage proposal being held there. After the proposal, the group want a photo taken, but don’t forget to upload it instead of just saving and exiting the screen, or you will have to do it again.

a group photo taken after the wedding proposal of a couple, nikki, and a musician
Don’t forget to upload the image. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next, head up to the Dream Warehouse, where you completed the Lost Wishes quest, to look for the final resident, Elettra. The architect is trapped under a bunch of books in the archive room of the Dream Warehouse. After looking through an old journal, we discover that Mark passed away at the age of 39. The group release paper cranes from the top of the Dream Warehouse in remembrance of Mark’s wish to restore Florawish.

Finally, make your way down to the White Jade ship between 10pm and 4am to watch the show. Sit in the seat at the front to the right for the show to start. You will be treated to a gorgeous animation of how Florawish was rebuilt by the community, along with Du Yubai’s new song. End the mission by taking another photo together and upload it before saying goodbye.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a freelance writer from Devon, U.K., with a BA in Education Studies. She has been writing since she could hold a pencil but has been focused on game guides for mobile, console, and PC since 2020. Rowan has a complicated relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.