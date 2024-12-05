Infinity Nikki The Lost Wishes quest walkthrough

Infinity Nikki keeps the adventure going with regular exploration quests where you can end up with fabulous rewards. As you embark on The Lost Wishes quest, Nikki is sent to find out what she can discover in the Hillside Cavern and the Dream Warehouse.

How to beat Bouldy inside the Hillside Cavern

At the beginning of The Lost Wishes quest, Nikki must search for the Secret Ledger inside the cavern and discover where the cries for help are coming from. Enter the Hillside Cavern and make your way through the dark until you come to a fork in the path, veer to the left to a clearing. Up on the ledge to your left is a Whimstar and a chest, so grab them before moving on. There are two sets of Dew of Inspiration to purify and collect on the right side. Head out of this area and to the next clearing to the left.

Start the quest at the cavern. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you enter the next area, you’re faced with an angry Bouldy throwing rocks and causing massive earthquakes. Dodge his boulders and earthquakes by jumping, floating, and dashing. When you see the purple in his torso showing, throw purification orbs at him.

After defeating Bouldy, you receive a Raging Bouldy hoody sketch as a reward. Leave through an exit to the right of where you came in and investigate the box sitting in the small clearing. A Piecey will escape and introduce herself to you as Miss Fluffy Waltz Dodobear. Do not call her a Faewish Sprite or she will be offended! Instead, tell her a poem.

You receive this hoody as a reward for defeating Bouldy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

She will ask you to meet her another time and leave. Now, you can search behind her box for the Ledger. You discover that to awaken Nonoy’s mother, her wish needs to be fulfilled, but to find out what it is, you have to explore the Dream Warehouse. Leave the Hillside Cavern and fast-travel to Nonoy’s Secret Base. If you haven’t unlocked that fast-travel point yet, go to a nearby point and walk over.

Dream Warehouse walkthrough

At the Secret Base, speak to Nonoy and then head over to the Dream Warehouse. The entrance is broken so Nikki will have to find another way in. Turn to the ruins behind you and see Bling stars on the walls and columns.

Jump and float to get every star. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jump and float around the ruins, purifying any enemies you meet along the way. There are two Whimstars to find on the highest points here, but you don’t have to get them yet—just take note of where they are. Activate the fast-travel point at the door to the Dream Warehouse. Before entering, head around to the back and find a chest nestled in some breakable boxes.

Go inside the warehouse and collect all of the Blings from on top of the bookcases. Tilt the wings of the paper cranes to reach the upper level and go into the next room. Here you can make your way around the room by jumping and floating from each ledge, using the paper cranes to reach tricky places. Purify any enemies you come across, especially if they’re sitting on a paper crane.

Use the paper cranes to get to every section of the room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After the second checkpoint you will come to lots of paper cranes in a row. These will lead you to an elevator that takes you up to a Whimstar. After collecting your Whimstar, float back down to a section with a few enemies waiting, purify them as you go, and continue to the Paper Crane Warehouse.

First, run about clearing the room of any Blings on the ground and breaking boxes to find resources. Purify enemies nearby and then jump up onto the shelves on the left of the room with sheets over them. From there you can hop onto the paper cranes and reach every area of the room. Don’t forget to investigate everywhere so you don’t miss any Blings or enemies!

Use the elevator to get to the Whimstar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once that room is cleared, go through the upper corridor and pick up the Blings from the tiny paper cranes lining the walls. The next area is the main Dream Warehouse. Climb aboard the giant crane, sit back and take in the beautiful scenery as it takes you on a flight through the warehouse to the platform at the top to where Nonoy’s mother’s wish is being held.

After you get hold of the wish and return to Nonoy’s home, you can go and speak with Miss Dodobear at the bridge near the activity center, and your quest is complete.

