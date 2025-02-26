10 game demos you need to try during Steam Next Fest 2025

Steam Next Fest always brings a flood of indie demos, but not all of them leave a lasting impression. These 10 stood out in my own exploration, ranked from least to most impressive based on their potential, gameplay polish, and how much more I wanted the game after playing:

10 best demos to play during Steam Next Fest 2025

10) The Barkeeper

Challenging for a first round. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A fast-paced bartending simulator, The Barkeeper challenges players to mix cocktails and other drinks under time pressure. Success depends on tactics, space planning, and speed. The demo shows an Overcooked-style party game that needs a better tutorial to ease new players in—putting you in a separate bar away from customers and going through each drink with a series of arrows and images does not tell you how to play.

Right now, the solo gameplay is very overwhelming, and a multiplayer mode would very much improve the experience. However, this could be a great option if you thrive on chaos and enjoy Overcooked.

9) Haste: Broken Worlds

Surf through the skies! Screenshot by Dot Esports

This high-speed platformer adds a few roguelike elements into a game full of fast-paced movement. As Zoe, you’ll dash through procedurally generated levels, chaining abilities together to keep momentum. The demo showcases fluid controls and exhilarating movement, though the lack of a jump function takes some getting used to.

But Haste isn’t just about speed; it also offers challenging boss fights and skill progression that add depth beyond its stylish dashing mechanics. If you love mastering movement mechanics, this is definitely worth playing. It can be frustrating, but it will feel familiar if you ever played Shadow the Hedgehog or any Sonic game as a child like I did.

8) Arctic Awakening

Players are going to pack bond with Alfi; II can just see it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A first-person narrative adventure set in the Arctic, Arctic Awakening puts you in the role of Kai, a pilot stranded in a frozen wilderness after a crash. With only a therapy bot named Alfie for company, you get tasked with exploring the harsh environment and finding your missing co-pilot.

The demo offers about an hour of gameplay, giving you a game that blends survival mechanics with a choice-based story that hints at deeper mysteries. The engaging dialogue between Kai and Alfie adds warmth to the experience, though the lack of hand-holding might frustrate some players. This is one to watch if you enjoy slow-burn storytelling with an eerie atmosphere.

7) Solarpunk

Night falls on the starter island. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Set in a floating-island world, Solarpunk mixes survival mechanics with eco-friendly technology. Players can build, farm, and explore while using renewable energy like solar panels and wind turbines. The demo provides a solid two-hour introduction to its base-building and crafting systems, and the inclusion of multiplayer support adds replayability.

Solarpunk reminds me a little too much of the game Aloft, which I’ve written guides on animals and crafting recipes in the past. The weather and sustainability mechanics make it stand out from other survival games, making it a good pick for those who love the genre but want something a little different.

6) Sugardew Island

A familiar sight! Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you enjoy life sims, Sugardew Island offers a mix of farming, fishing, and town-building in a charming, colorful world. The demo introduces players to its varied activities and tight-knit community, evoking the warm nostalgia of Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon. While it doesn’t necessarily break new ground, the cozy factor is undeniable. If you’re looking for something soothing to sink into, this one’s worth a go.

I wish I had included this in my 10 games like Stardew Valley article, but narrowing that list was already tough! The demo offers a great first impression, letting players experience the daily life of the island, explore, and complete small orders. The demo ends at the end of day seven, giving you just a taste of day-to-day life on the island.

5) Fellowship

Woman up! Screenshot by Dot Esports

A cooperative dungeon crawler with a unique twist, Fellowship has already sparked online discussions—especially regarding its current all-female tank class (four of the six demo characters are female, which has angered the “anti-woke” crowd). Beyond that, the game offers solid multiplayer gameplay inspired by MMORPG dungeon mechanics but streamlined for a more accessible experience.

You and your friends can work together in classic RPG roles to clear dungeons and defeat bosses, with a flexible class-swapping system keeping things fresh. Competitive leaderboards add replayability, making this one to watch for fans of cooperative RPGs. The demo already feels polished and engaging, making it one of the standout multiplayer experiences from Next Fest.

Note: There’s another game with the same title on Steam—this is Fellowship by developer Chief Rebel.

4) BloomTale

A bouquet I made in Creative Mode! Screenshot by Dot Esports

For cozy game lovers who remember the joys of Tamagotchi Connection: Corner Shop, BloomTale is a dream come true. Centered around running a flower shop, you’ll create bouquets based on the language of flowers while getting to know your customers’ stories. The demo’s tutorial is clear and engaging, and the creative mode lets players freely design floral arrangements.

Reviewers of the demo seem to be hoping for an endless mode in the full release to allow for more relaxed play. But whether that’s added or not, its beautiful art and thoughtful mechanics ensure that BloomTale is shaping up to be a must-play for fans of relaxing life sims. It has the same kind of vibe as Botany Manor.

3) Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall

King Eryk and his wife. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A kingdom management game where you take on the role of a king, manage resources, support your loved ones, and make difficult decisions to see your kingdom prosper or fail. Inspired by Slavic folklore, Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall presents a queue of petitioners with troubles, opportunities, and humorous requests, leaving you to decide who to help.

The demo lets players step into King Eryk’s shoes, meet his royal family, and navigate the kingdom’s challenges. A special demo-only Survival Mode allows players to test their skills in an endless queue of petitioners without story spoilers. The developers have truly upgraded every aspect of the original Yes, Your Grace—the art is gorgeous, resource management mechanics are more intricate, and the world’s lore is even more immersive. Every decision feels weighty, making for a gripping kingdom management experience.

2) Out and About

The cute, little half-run down an incline in Out and About! Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’ve been following this one since its 2023 Kickstarter! Out and About is a cute foraging adventure that teaches players about plants and fungi while they rebuild a storm-ravaged community. You spend time exploring nature and gathering plants, but its educational twist sets this game apart—it features real-world plant identification and recipes you can try at home!

The latest demo update added a new area, a revamped player avatar, new music, and starter clothing choices. It’s a charming game shaping up to be the ultimate foraging game, perfect for anyone who loves nature and cozy adventures.

1) Wanderstop

Boro is basically Uncle Iroh. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Playing as a fallen fighter named Alta, you’ll manage a tea shop within a magical forest and tend to the customers who pass through. But Alta does not want to be here. And if she gets her way, the tea shop will be nothing but a brief and painful memory.

The demo of Wanderstop allows players to sample the start of Alta’s journey, experiencing the main mechanics of the game as well as the beginning of the story. Expect around 30 minutes of gameplay that gives you time to familiarize yourself with Alta’s story and understand that Wanderstop isn’t just a game about making tea—it’s a game about healing.

Wanderstop deals with heavy themes, and it handles them beautifully. The world feels alive, and its difficult subjects make it all the more compelling.

