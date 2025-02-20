10 games like Stardew Valley to rekindle your love of farming

Farming sims have a special kind of magic. Stardew Valley offers the perfect mix of relaxation and purpose, but what happens when you’ve poured hundreds of hours into your farm, married your favorite villager, and harvested more turnips than you can count?

Best games like Stardew Valley

Everyone already knows the classics—Rune Factory and My Time at Portia/Sandrock have been fan favorites for years. So, rather than going over the same well-known picks, I want to highlight 10 fantastic games that bring their own unique twist to farming and life simulation. If you’re looking for something magical or historical or just want a fresh take on the cozy farming genre, these games might be just what you need to pull you out of your Stardew Valley funk.

10) Cinnabunny

Cinnabunny was made by one dev. ONE. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Having sunk 90 hours into this cozy life sim, I can say without a doubt that Cinnabunny made farming fun again for me. It’s not a farming game—it’s a baking game with farming elements. You don’t have to water anything; you get a seed bag and a sickle to plant seeds and harvest crops, and you get to hop around as a bunny in this adorable 2025 indie game.

Like Stardew Valley, you have a bedtime (midnight), but there’s no combat, and passing out just means your bun goes to sleep where they are. That’s it—no money or item loss.

Platform: PC (Steam)

9) Aloft

Day by day, my island becomes a home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aloft isn’t your typical farming sim—it’s a floating island survival game with farming as a side activity. Instead of tending crops in a peaceful valley, you’re sailing between floating islands, building your sky home, and uncovering ancient secrets. Farming is there, but it’s more of a supporting feature rather than the main focus.

If you love open-ended exploration and base-building with a sprinkle of farming, Aloft might be your thing. It also has an abundance of crafting, foraging, campfire cooking, and cute animals to go alongside every player’s adventure.

Platform: PC (Steam)

8) Disney Dreamlight Valley

Growing Barley in the Storybook Vale! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Disney Dreamlight Valley lets you farm with WALL-E, cook with Remy, or even go mining with Scar—which is as amazing as it sounds. But while it borrows life-sim elements from Stardew, it’s not really a farming game. You can plant and water crops, but the focus is more on helping Disney characters, decorating your valley, and completing quests.

There’s no real farm management or deep economy balancing, but if you love cozy, goal-driven games with a strong story focus, Dreamlight Valley is worth checking out. Plus, it’s one of the few farming-adjacent games with voice acting, which makes its world feel incredibly alive.

Platforms: PC (Steam), Mac (App Store), Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch

7) Fae Farm

A cute beach date. Image via Phoenix Labs

Take Stardew Valley, add a pinch of magic, some dungeon crawling, and a sprinkle of potion-making, and you get Fae Farm. It has co-op, romance, and farming, but the mechanics are simplified compared to Stardew, and the RPG elements take center stage here.

Farming feels more like a means to an end rather than the heart of the game, so if you’re looking for a traditional farm sim, this might not be your top pick. But it’s a great choice if you want a life sim with a bit of adventure and fantasy charm.

Platforms: PC (Steam) and Nintendo Switch

6) Dinkum

I just find chickens in games so funny. Image via KRAFTON

Dinkum is Stardew Valley in the Australian Outback. You farm, fish, mine, and hunt, but you’re also managing a town and dealing with various survival elements (yes, the wildlife can attack you). Farming takes a backseat to exploration, so if you love customizing and expanding a town, Dinkum has a lot to offer.

It’s a bit more freeform and open-ended than Stardew, but this game is worth checking out if a rural Aussie adventure sounds fun.

Platform: PC (Steam)

5) Littlewood

This gives me such OG Pokémon vibes. Image via SmashGames

You know how in Stardew Valley, you build up a farm from scratch? Littlewood flips the script—you’ve already saved the world and are building a peaceful town in its aftermath. You can farm, fish, mine, and craft, but the core gameplay is about designing your town and interacting with villagers.

There’s no pressure, no time limits, no stress—just pure, relaxing gameplay. Farming is simplified, but this one’s a gem if you love customization and town-building.

Platforms: PC (Steam) and Nintendo Switch

4) Kynseed

Big plans, eh? Image by PixelCount Studios

Kynseed is what happens when you take Stardew Valley, add a bit of Fable, and make everything feel more handcrafted. It’s got farming, relationships, and an open world, but the real hook is its generational gameplay—your farm, shop, and family pass down through generations, shaping the world over time.

It’s more challenging and less structured than Stardew, making it a great choice if you want a deeper, more RPG-like farming sim.

Platform: PC (Steam)

3) Roots of Pacha

Simple(ish) times… Image via Soda Den

Roots of Pacha takes the Stardew formula and moves it to the Stone Age, introducing unique crops, animal domestication, and tribal community-building. You don’t just farm—you discover agriculture from scratch, unlocking tools and new techniques through innovation.

It offers a fantastic sense of progression, and the co-op play is incredibly well done. If you want Stardew Valley with a unique setting and new mechanics, this is one of the best alternatives.

Platforms: PC (Steam), Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch

2) Sun Haven

Celebrating a spooky holiday. Screenshot via Pixel Sprout Studios

Sun Haven is the fantasy version of Stardew Valley, introducing elves, dragons, and magic. You can wield spells, choose different fantasy races, and even fight monsters. It’s like an RPG and farming sim had a baby, making it perfect for players who love both genres.

Platforms: PC (Steam) and Nintendo Switch

1) Coral Island

Yeah, we’re seeing the same thing. Image via Stairway Games

The best modern Stardew Valley alternative, Coral Island improves on Stardew’s gameplay with stunning visuals, diverse characters, and eco-friendly themes. It’s the closest thing to Stardew Valley in terms of gameplay depth, making it the ultimate alternative for those looking for a new farming game!

Platforms: PC (Steam), Xbox Series X|S, and PS5

