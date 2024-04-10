All Botany Manor achievements, listed

If you’re having fun with Botany Manor, you might be interested in getting all the achievements. There’s plenty to unlock, so here’s the full list of achievements in Botany Manor.
Recommended Videos
All achievements in Botany Manor
There are 36 achievements in Botany Manor. Before you ask, NO, none of the achievements are missable. I highly recommend you play through the game at your own pace. Once you finish Botany Manor and return to the main menu, reload your last save, and you can backtrack. You’ll be standing right before the last scene. From there, backtrack to collect the achievements you’re missing.
Please note that the following achievement list contains spoilers for Botany Manor.
|Achievement name
|How to unlock
|Windmill Wort
|Grow the Windmill Wort
|Let Me In!
|Shake a locked door
|Take A Break
|Sit down on a seat
|Quack Quack
|Find a duck
|Fulguria
|Grow the Fulguria
|Ash Plume
|Grow the Ash Plume
|Mountaineer
|Germinate the Phoenix seed
|Phoenix Of The Forest
|Grow the Phoenix Of The Forest
|Piano Woman
|Play the harpsichord
|
|Pixie Tears
|Grow the Pixie Tears
|History Sleuth
|Find the secret priest hideout
|Fixer Upper
|Fix the Orengery staircase
|Wolfglove
|Grow the Wolfglove
|Lockpicker
|Open the letter lock
|Mountaneer
|Go to the top of the tower
|Gradmother’s Vault
|Unlock Grandma’s vault
|Sapphire Gloom
|Grow the Sapphire Gloom
|Who Needs A Plumber?
|Connect all pipes
|Clean and Tidy
|Flush the toilet
|
|Cradle Fern
|Grow the Cradle Fern
|Brook Chalice
|Grow Brook Chalice
|Nightfall
|Grow the Nightfall
|Frogger
|Find a way to cross the pond
|Oscilette
|Grow the Osci
|Springdance Shrub
|Grow the Springdance Shrub
|Art Lover
|Inspect Arabella’s paintings
|Fool’s Emerald
|Grow the Fool’s Emerald
|The End
|Reach the end of the game
|Botanical Researcher
|Complete every page in the Herbarium
|Taking A Nap
|Sit on a garden bench for one minute or more
|Boom
|Mountaineer
|Quack Quack Quack Quack!
|Inspect all the ducks
|Green Thumb
|Grow the same plant three times or more
|In the Bin
|Throw a flower in the bin
|Flower Arranging
|Place a plant on every saucer in the Flower Room
|Photographer
|Take a picture of a flower that’s not the Fulguria
|Help?
|Signal S.O.S. on the telegraph
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more