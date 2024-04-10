All Botany Manor achievements, listed

If you’re having fun with Botany Manor, you might be interested in getting all the achievements. There’s plenty to unlock, so here’s the full list of achievements in Botany Manor.

All achievements in Botany Manor

There are 36 achievements in Botany Manor. Before you ask, NO, none of the achievements are missable. I highly recommend you play through the game at your own pace. Once you finish Botany Manor and return to the main menu, reload your last save, and you can backtrack. You’ll be standing right before the last scene. From there, backtrack to collect the achievements you’re missing.

Please note that the following achievement list contains spoilers for Botany Manor.

Achievement name How to unlock Windmill Wort Grow the Windmill Wort Let Me In! Shake a locked door Take A Break Sit down on a seat Quack Quack Find a duck Fulguria Grow the Fulguria Ash Plume Grow the Ash Plume Mountaineer Germinate the Phoenix seed Phoenix Of The Forest Grow the Phoenix Of The Forest Piano Woman Play the harpsichord Pixie Tears Grow the Pixie Tears History Sleuth Find the secret priest hideout Fixer Upper Fix the Orengery staircase Wolfglove Grow the Wolfglove Lockpicker Open the letter lock Mountaneer Go to the top of the tower Gradmother’s Vault Unlock Grandma’s vault Sapphire Gloom Grow the Sapphire Gloom Who Needs A Plumber? Connect all pipes Clean and Tidy Flush the toilet Cradle Fern Grow the Cradle Fern Brook Chalice Grow Brook Chalice Nightfall Grow the Nightfall Frogger Find a way to cross the pond Oscilette Grow the Osci Springdance Shrub Grow the Springdance Shrub Art Lover Inspect Arabella’s paintings Fool’s Emerald Grow the Fool’s Emerald The End Reach the end of the game Botanical Researcher Complete every page in the Herbarium Taking A Nap Sit on a garden bench for one minute or more Boom Mountaineer Quack Quack Quack Quack! Inspect all the ducks Green Thumb Grow the same plant three times or more In the Bin Throw a flower in the bin Flower Arranging Place a plant on every saucer in the Flower Room Photographer Take a picture of a flower that’s not the Fulguria Help? Signal S.O.S. on the telegraph

