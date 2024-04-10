Category:
General

All Botany Manor achievements, listed

A chill game with chill achievements.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 07:21 am
The Conservatory from Botany Manor
Image via Balloon Studios

If you’re having fun with Botany Manor, you might be interested in getting all the achievements. There’s plenty to unlock, so here’s the full list of achievements in Botany Manor.

Recommended Videos

All achievements in Botany Manor

Making Flash Powder in Botany Manor
The Flash Powder Container explains the correct chemical ratio to make it yourself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 36 achievements in Botany Manor. Before you ask, NO, none of the achievements are missable. I highly recommend you play through the game at your own pace. Once you finish Botany Manor and return to the main menu, reload your last save, and you can backtrack. You’ll be standing right before the last scene. From there, backtrack to collect the achievements you’re missing.

Please note that the following achievement list contains spoilers for Botany Manor.

Achievement nameHow to unlock
Windmill WortGrow the Windmill Wort
Let Me In!Shake a locked door
Take A BreakSit down on a seat
Quack QuackFind a duck
FulguriaGrow the Fulguria
Ash PlumeGrow the Ash Plume
MountaineerGerminate the Phoenix seed
Phoenix Of The ForestGrow the Phoenix Of The Forest
Piano WomanPlay the harpsichord
Pixie TearsGrow the Pixie Tears
History SleuthFind the secret priest hideout
Fixer UpperFix the Orengery staircase
WolfgloveGrow the Wolfglove
LockpickerOpen the letter lock
MountaneerGo to the top of the tower
Gradmother’s VaultUnlock Grandma’s vault
Sapphire GloomGrow the Sapphire Gloom
Who Needs A Plumber?Connect all pipes
Clean and TidyFlush the toilet
Cradle FernGrow the Cradle Fern
Brook ChaliceGrow Brook Chalice
NightfallGrow the Nightfall
FroggerFind a way to cross the pond
OsciletteGrow the Osci
Springdance ShrubGrow the Springdance Shrub
Art LoverInspect Arabella’s paintings
Fool’s EmeraldGrow the Fool’s Emerald
The EndReach the end of the game
Botanical ResearcherComplete every page in the Herbarium
Taking A NapSit on a garden bench for one minute or more
BoomMountaineer
Quack Quack Quack Quack!Inspect all the ducks
Green ThumbGrow the same plant three times or more
In the BinThrow a flower in the bin
Flower ArrangingPlace a plant on every saucer in the Flower Room
PhotographerTake a picture of a flower that’s not the Fulguria
Help?Signal S.O.S. on the telegraph
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (April 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (April 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 10, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (April 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (April 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (April 2024)
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (April 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (April 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (April 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 10, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (April 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (April 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (April 2024)
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (April 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 10, 2024
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.