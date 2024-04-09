Botany Manor: How to grow the Fulguria

Botany Manor is all about tending the many plants you can grow throughout your estate and properly caring for them. One plant you might be curious about is the Fulguria and how you can start growing it.

Like many of the other plants in Botany Manor, there are several clues you need to track down to discover the best way to tend this plant. These clues are necessary for the Fulguria to blossom fully, and tracking them down can take some time. Thankfully for players, we can help narrow your search to show you everything there is to discover about growing the Fulguria.

Where to find all Fulguria clues in Botany Manor

There are five clues you need to track down to grow Fulguria. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five clues you need to track down to grow the Fulguria, which you unlock when you enter the manor for the first time in Botany Manor. These become available as you explore the house and pick up specific items throughout the game.

There are four major locations to visit inside the house to find the Fulguria clues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first clue is the blurry photograph next to where you discover the Fulguria plant next to the Grand Staircase. Grab any of the three photographs, examine them, and add that to the clue on the Fulguria page of your Herbarium. From there, head into the Dining Room by taking the door to the left of the Grand Staircase, and then take a right. There is a Folklore Book beside the fireplace you examine to gather the second clue.

The third clue is in the Drawing Room, next to the windows, and it’s a Flash Powder Bottle. It will be on the desk in the middle of the room. Pick up the bottle to read the ingredients, then add the clue to your Herbarium. On the same table is the fourth clue, the Letter From Farmer, discussing how the bright flashes from the house scare their cows. You can also find the final clue next to the fireplace in this room. Head to the table in front of the couches to find the Flash Lamp Manual, explaining how to use the camera.

The Flash Powder Container explains the correct chemical ratio to make it yourself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, with all five clues discovered, the Fulguria plant can blossom. Return to the front of the estate to prepare a pot with the Fulguria seed inside it. Go to the Drawing Room and place the Fulguria before the camera. You must load up the camera container with the flash powder, but you must make it yourself. The Flash Powder Bottle breaks down its chemical compounds, which are Potassium and Magnesium, at a two-to-one ratio. Head over to the Apothecary room, next to the Dining Room, and combine those ingredients to make it.

Now, return to the container, fill it with the flash powder, and close it, taking a picture of the picture, which causes a bright flash. The Fulguria plant should now blossom after the flash, and you can add it to your finished collection in Botany Manor.

