The first time Nikki tries to use the Momo Camera, it can unfortunately freeze or glitch. If this happens to you, we have some quick fixes so you can get back to your adventures in Infinity Nikki.

How to fix Infinity Nikki Momo Camera bug

During the first chapter of the main Infinity Nikki story, Nikki and Momo are given a camera by a new friend. To celebrate this new gift, they decide to take a photo together with Momo in charge of capturing the special moment. Unfortunately, many of you are experiencing a bug when trying to exit the camera mode after taking the picture.

Use the Momo Camera to take pictures all around Miraland. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is a way to prevent this glitch from occurring, and that is to follow the onscreen directions carefully. It asks you to hold the Upload button, and this exits the camera and starts the next scene. It seems the bug usually happens if the wrong button is pressed or a button is pressed too early. This can cause the screen to freeze or, as some have discovered, remove the ability to exit the screen altogether.

If you cannot exit the Momo Camera screen after taking the picture, the only thing you can do is exit the game entirely and restart. When you reboot, you will either be able to try again with the Momo Camera, or you can continue the story as if nothing happened and the photo you took will be in your photo album.

Unless the bug is fixed, this is your only option. Thankfully, this bug only seems to occur the first time some players use the Momo Camera, so you shouldn’t be plagued by it every time you want to take pictures.

