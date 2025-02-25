How to unlock all museums in Two Point Museum

Being a museum curator means traveling the world, opening new museums full of amazing exhibits, and ensuring every one of them is the best it can be. If you are eager to unlock every museum in Two Point Museum, we don’t blame you, so we have everything you need to know right here.

How to unlock every museum in Two Point Museum

Each museum has its own issues and troubles to work through as you try to balance making a profit with upgrading the space. Your Star Ratings show how well a particular museum is performing, limited only by your Curator Class; the higher your Curator Class, the more stars you can achieve. Level up each museum as you open up more of the Museum Map and discover more abandoned museums in need of your help.

Each fish requires something different to increase the Buzz. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five museums to unlock as your Curator Class, and each museum rating increases. The progression system in Two Point Museum is engaging and keeps you revisiting and improving each museum as you go. Your first project is Memento Mile, a museum specializing in Prehistoric exhibits. Next, you will choose between supernatural museum Wailon Lodge or Passwater Cove, an aquarium and sealife center. You can eventually switch between the two, leveling them both up to achieve one star, then move on to Bungle Wasteland, the science museum. Finally, Pebberley Heights Space Museum is the last museum to unlock unless Two Point Museum releases a DLC, of course.

Museum Type Unlock requirements Memento Mile Prehistoric Unlocked at start Wailon Lodge Supernatural Unlocked at Curator Class I

Must get 1 Star at Memento Mile Museum Passwater Cove Marine Unlocked at Curator Class I

Must get 1 Star at Memento Mile Museum Bungle Wasteland Science Unlocked at Curator Class III

Must get 2 Stars at Memento Mile Museum

Must get 1 Star at Wailon Lodge Museum and Hotel

Must get 1 Star at Passwater Cove Pebberley Heights Space Unlocked at Curator Class III

Must get 2 Stars at Memento Mile Museum

Must get 1 Star at Wailon Lodge Museum and Hotel

Must get 1 Star at Passwater Cove

As you progress, you also unlock pop-up challenge exhibits, the first of which is a security task for the Department of Culture. The challenge museums require you to complete specific tasks to gain trophies. The better you do, the better your trophy.

Security Exhibition – Protect the Department of Culture’s collection from criminals. Bronze Trophy: $7,500 Silver Trophy: $18,000 Gold Trophy: $22,500

– Protect the Department of Culture’s collection from criminals. Marketing Exhibition – Run a hit exhibition by attracting guests and hyping up its collection. Bronze Trophy: 30,000 Silver Trophy: 60,000 Gold Trophy: 80,000

– Run a hit exhibition by attracting guests and hyping up its collection.

Running your own museum is a difficult task, so we have some tips to help you. Check out how to gain as much Buzz as possible for your exhibit and how to cure staff of any Curses they pick up on their travels.

