How to remove curses in Two Point Museum

Two Point Museum exhibitions can be dangerous, from catastrophic injury to freaky curses. Find out below how to prevent or remove curses while traveling to strange lands in Two Point Museum.

How to prevent curses in Two Point Museum

Expeditions are the only way to uncover weird and wonderful items to display in your museum. Unfortunately, some of the more treacherous journeys can cause your staff to return with a mysterious curse. The curses can stop the staff member from working or make them terrible at their jobs until the curse is lifted. Some curses turn your worker into a frog or other creature, while others traumatize or possess them.

Some Expeditions leave your staff cursed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to prevent a curse from happening while your experts explore new lands, there are a few safety measures you can take. First of all, you could take a member of staff trained in Happy Thoughts. Any staff member can be trained in Happy Thoughts if they have a spare qualification slot. You can unlock extra slots for training by increasing the staff rank. Transfiguration curses, where the victim is turned into an animal, can usually be countered by a worker trained in Spirit Whispering. This skill helps the team speak to spirits as a medium. The only staff members who can be trained in Spirit Whispering are Experts.

Craft a Curse Counter in the Workshop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also prevent a curse by taking a Curse Counter. This small totem is created at the Workshop for $4,500 and takes 30 days to craft by a Janitor trained in the workshop skill. Equip the Curse Counter when you set up the Expedition. You may have to choose between taking a med kit or a Curse Counter to stop Expedition events, but we recommend preventing the curse as you can cure any injury or illness back at the museum.

How to cure a curse in Two Point Museum

If your staff member returns from an Expedition with a curse, you can send them away on a separate adventure to remove it. Click on the helicopter to start an Expedition and enter the Netherworld. To the left of the Netherworld map is an Expedition area called Curses, Curses, Curses, with an icon showing a ghost at a desk. Send your cursed staff member to this POI to have the curse removed.

Send your staff to a curse-curing resort. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To send your cursed worker to have their curse removed, click Setup Exhibition and then select Auto-Fill to add your cursed staff member. You must send them separately if you have more than one cursed staff member. The trip lasts 12 days and costs $5,000, and when the staff member returns, they will also get an XP boost.

