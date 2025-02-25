How to increase Buzz in Two Point Museum

Presentation is key to a busy and popular tourist attraction in Two Point Museum. Every exhibit in each of your museums should be displayed in a way that creates the most Buzz. Buzz attracts more customers who will donate money when they pass by.

How to increase exhibit Buzz

One of your main objectives in Two Point Museum is to encourage customers to donate to the museum. The more they donate after visiting an exhibit, the more you can expand and improve your museum. At first, creating Buzz is easy as simple exhibits don’t need much more than a few pieces of decoration nearby, but as you gain more varied and interesting exhibits, you will find you need to do more to keep the Buzz high.

Each exhibit requires something different to create Buzz. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a museum curator, you can increase Buzz by placing your completed exhibits in the optimal areas, decorating them appropriately, and keeping them clean and tidy. Common rarity exhibits like ammonite fossils or a haunted toilet only need to be placed with appropriate decoration to gain a Buzz Bonus. Higher rarity exhibits, like full creature skeletons or poltergeist rooms, often need more help to boost their Buzz. This usually means they also attract more customers and bigger donations, so paying special attention to what they require is worth it.

Click on any exhibit to check the current Buzz rating on all your exhibits at once. This will show the Buzz ratings above every item in your museum. If the rating shows as green, it is at its peak and you won’t need to do anything to improve it. If it is black, there is still something to do to increase the Buzz. Often, this just requires you to send staff out on exhibition to collect more pieces to the exhibit. Once all the pieces are found, the Buzz will increase.

Sometimes, your exhibit requires themed decor or a specific type of exhibit nearby. Click the exhibit and then the starred Buzz tab to find out what it needs. Check any notes under Buzz Bonus to see if this exhibit needs anything specific. For example, a paranormal exhibit might want to be near a cursed object, or a prehistoric exhibit would be better placed near a piece of hanging amber.

Each fish requires something different to increase the Buzz. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Exhibits with living creatures, or the previously living, such as poltergeists, often need a little extra to keep them happy and increase the Buzz. Each creature requires something different, so if you intend on keeping them all in one tank or room, you may run into trouble. Click the exhibit creature and look at the Buzz Bonus. Fish usually require a friend to swim about with, while poltergeists are a little more fussy. They usually want a particular room size, certain objects in that room, and specific roommates (if any), and they feel better surrounded by things they recognized when they were alive.

Thankfully, once your exhibit has achieved its Buzz Bonus, you won’t lose it unless you remove decor or change the environment. Keep the areas clean and tidy by hiring janitors so the quality of each exhibit is as high as it can be, and don’t forget to place a donation stand nearby to encourage customers to support your museum.

Next up, check out how to cure staff of Curses, and how to achieve four stars for every museum tour.

