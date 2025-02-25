How to achieve a 4 star rated tour in Two Point Museum

You can’t curate successful museums without making some money, and museum tours are a great way of bringing in extra cash. The better the tour, the more money you make, so let’s find out how to craft a four-star tour or better in Two Point Museum.

How to get a four-star tour rating or better in Two Point Museum

A museum tour is a fun way to share knowledge with customers while encouraging them to make bigger donations. The more knowledgeable and engaging your tour is, the more money the customer will donate.

A good tour will have high Buzz and good decor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start by setting up your tour. To do this, you will need a Tour Stand item, found under the Museum Utilities tab. Tour Stands cost $5,000 and should be placed in an open area near the exhibits you want to show off to customers. Set the Tour Stand down and choose the exhibits you want to include. Make sure you don’t make your customers walk too far, or they will give a poor review. Each exhibit should share the same theme and be highly decorated to create the most Buzz.

There is no limit to the number of tours you place in your museum, but if you want them to be successful, you must plan them carefully. Tours are awarded stars based on five criteria:

Buzz This is the combined Buzz of all exhibits you add to the tour. The higher the Buzz, the better your rating.

Quality This is the average quality rating of all exhibits, so if you have a lot of Average quality exhibits and only one Pristine quality, the overall quality will still be low.

Decoration This is based on the decor around the exhibits and in the room where your tour is held. Customers also dislike seeing any litter as they tour the exhibits, so make sure you have plenty of trash cans and Janitors nearby.

Cohesion The exhibits must be of the same or very similar theme. For example, don’t set up a tour with Prehistoric exhibits and Paranormal exhibits.

Length Customers hate a long tour. Check the dotted line showing the tour path and remove any exhibits near the end of the tour if the line starts turning orange or red.



How to achieve a four-star tour at Memento Mile Prehistoric Museum

Plan a great tour to earn lots of extra cash. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you complete objectives to achieve a two-star Curator Class museum, one of the final challenges is to gain at least four stars on any tour at Memento Mile. If you have set up a tour and are finding it difficult to reach that four-star goal despite crafting a near-perfect tour with great decor and high Buzz, you are not alone. The key to completing your goal is frustratingly simple. Set up a tour stand near a Pristine quality exhibit with high Buzz, such as a complete Phlapadactyl Skeleton, and create the tour using only that one exhibit. This should instantly give you a four-star tour rating.

How to achieve a four-star tour at Pebberley Space Museum

Show off your high-quality exhibits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting a four-star rating at Pebberley Heights Space Museum is trickier than at Memento Mile. This challenge requires you to get four stars during a tour that contains three Cheese Moonger-themed exhibits. Getting a frustratingly high 3.75-star rating tour is relatively easy, so what is the key to getting those few extra points? We discovered that although Buzz and tour length are important, the quality of the exhibits makes a real difference. Your tour is guaranteed to achieve four stars if at least one of your exhibits is Pristine quality and the other two are Great or Epic.

Next up, check out some of our other guides for help on how to unlock every museum in Two Point Museum, or how to get a Spirit Key.

