Blooket is one of the most popular video games for children. It’s meant to combine the action of video games with education to give kids the “ultimate learning experience.” Every month, the developers of Blooket add some new codes to the game, which are primarily meant to give players access to live matches.

The codes update fairly frequently, so if you’re looking to access live matches, we have you covered. Keep reading to see all of the active codes currently in Blooket.

Blooket codes

Below is a full list of the active Blooket codes for this year.

325202

5124264

389738

843129

8936019

860159

9028310

768456

283536

899054

985227

355555

466877

584165

To use these codes, you will need to go to Blooket.com and then find the “Join a Game” box at the top of the screen. Click that box and you’ll be redirected to a new page that allows you to enter one of the active codes. Once you’ve entered the one of your choosing, you will either need to log into your Google account or you’ll enter the live match that’s associated with the code you entered.

