Category:
General
Codes

Active Blooket codes

Earn some free items.
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 08:32 am
Image via Blooket

Blooket is one of the most popular video games for children. It’s meant to combine the action of video games with education to give kids the “ultimate learning experience.” Every month, the developers of Blooket add some new codes to the game, which are primarily meant to give players access to live matches.

Recommended Videos

The codes update fairly frequently, so if you’re looking to access live matches, we have you covered. Keep reading to see all of the active codes currently in Blooket.

Blooket codes

Below is a full list of the active Blooket codes for this year.

  • 325202
  • 5124264
  • 389738
  • 843129
  • 8936019
  • 860159
  • 9028310
  • 768456
  • 283536
  • 899054
  • 985227
  • 355555
  • 466877
  • 584165

To use these codes, you will need to go to Blooket.com and then find the “Join a Game” box at the top of the screen. Click that box and you’ll be redirected to a new page that allows you to enter one of the active codes. Once you’ve entered the one of your choosing, you will either need to log into your Google account or you’ll enter the live match that’s associated with the code you entered.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article AFK Journey codes (April 2024)
Promo image for AFK Journey.
Category: Codes
Codes
AFK Journey codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Benverse Protector codes (April 2024)
Benverse Protector promo image
Category: Codes
Codes
Benverse Protector codes (April 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Avatars Saga Codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Avatars Saga Codes
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article AFK Journey codes (April 2024)
Promo image for AFK Journey.
Category: Codes
Codes
AFK Journey codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Benverse Protector codes (April 2024)
Benverse Protector promo image
Category: Codes
Codes
Benverse Protector codes (April 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Avatars Saga Codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Avatars Saga Codes
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 2, 2024
Author
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a full-time writer for multiple esports and gaming websites. He has 6+ years of experience covering esports and traditional sporting events, including DreamHack Atlanta, Call of Duty Championships 2017, and Super Bowl 53.