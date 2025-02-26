Half-Life 3 hopefuls now have cold, hard code fueling their hopes in new data mine

After a few months of painful silence, Half-Life fans finally have something to grasp. Recent major updates to Dota 2 and Deadlock added numerous lines of code to the Source 2 engine, all indicating significant progress on a game we know only as HLX.

As per Tyler McVicker and GabeFollower, who compiled the new strings of code and analyzed them, Half-Life 3, or more precisely Half-Life X, is allegedly seeing significant development, with signs indicating that the game could potentially be revealed in the near future. Most of the new lines of code are characteristic of video games that are in the final stages of development, with technologies like AMD’s FSR 3 upscaler appearing in the code. Heavy optimization is also implied in the code, with this part of development relegated to the very end of a game’s production. There are a ton of other technologies in the data-mined files, including advanced AI, hair and light rendering, realistic physics such as buoyancy, joint elasticity, destructibility, and so on.

Half-Life 2 came out over 20 years ago, and it’s high time for a new mainline entry to the series. Image via Valve

In his Feb. 26 analysis of the latest data-mined code, McVicker said that the physics for this rumored game are “heavily evolved,” particularly highlighting the advancements in the fluid simulation department, where numerous small details determine how fluids act and interact with other objects and how those objects behave while interacting with fluids. That was more than a mouthful, but it’s sort of in line with the nature of Half-Life as an IP. The first game emphasized advancements in physics and simulation when it first came out in 1998, with Half-Life 2 revolutionizing how physics appear in video games.

Gabe Newell, founder and head of Valve, mentioned in the HL2 20th anniversary documentary that recent technological progress in video games, software, and hardware is abundant and that there’s more than enough in it for a new Half-Life game to take advantage of.

McVicker also said how NPCs appear to have a “mood based system” where visuals, audio, and even smell can “affect the state of that NPC and change [their] reactions both verbally and non-verbally” to both the player and other NPCs in the world. Realism is the name of the game for this in-development title, as NPCs appear to have dozens of behavior-altering systems and dynamics that can be influenced by nearly everything that happens around them, including destructibility and other gameplay mechanics.

The Source 2 engine code has been indicating a potential Half-Life game for a while now, but it seems the project is in full production, given that it’s been months since we last saw an in-engine change to the code. As McVicker explains, Valve usually either greenlights, cancels, or reboots its in-development projects around this time of year, and progress after an almost three-month hiatus could mean the game has been given a thorough look and could even be slowly making its way to us.

