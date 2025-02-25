ULTRAKILL Something Wicked guide: Where to find and how to complete

Your breathing quickens, dissipating into the dark nothingness of ULTRAKILL‘s Something Wicked labyrinth. The first secret level 0-S is incredibly immersive for its panic-inducing atmosphere that tears you away from the comfort of gore-infested fighting. ULTRAKILL‘s chaos remains intact—but you’re on the menu this time around.

Recommended Videos

Picking up the blue skull inside a chamber, you hear breathing coming through the speakers, but it’s not coming from your character. You quickly realizee you’re not alone. Styling on the enemy and fighting your way out of this one isn’t possible.

Here is everything you need to know about ULTRAKILL‘s secret level—Something Wicked.

How to access Something Wicked (0-S) in ULTRAKILL

It’s fiddly but you can make it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Something Wicked is one of ULTRAKILL‘s many secret levels. It is the first secret level and you can find it inside 0-2: The Meatgrinder. Use your usual loadout when heading into this level if you’re revisiting the first layer (Overture: The Mouth of Hell). The only difference we recommend is to equip the Piercer as your revolver. You will have this unlocked by default if you’re new to the game.

Get to the first checkpoint after defeating the mob inside the room where all exits lock when you enter. Immediately after exiting this room, you see the first checkpoint. As gamers are known to never look up, you may have missed the open ventilation shaft right before the checkpoint banner. You need to ascend it to find a blue skull.

Getting up this vent is tricky if you’re rusty at the controls. We recommend you jump to reach the vent and jump again to enter it. Once inside the vent, you need to keep jumping while rotating the camera to effectively wall bounce and ascend. Pick up the skull and drop back down. Continue playing until you reach the second checkpoint.

So close to the first secret. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Instead of walking through the second checkpoint, turn and enter the door to the left of the checkpoint. Place the skull on the pedestal to unlock a secret door in front of it. Dropping into it will take you straight to level 0-S, Something Wicked.

How to complete ULTRAKILL 0-S: Something Wicked

When ULTRAKILL becomes a horror game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Piercer’s charged attack (right-click) is helpful in 0-S as it can illuminate the dark corridors and quickly fire at the nefarious creature that’s hunting you. However, we recommend clicking “F” (picks up items) as often as you like as this refreshes the brightness of the skull you’re holding, making it incredibly easy to see your surroundings.

Reminiscent of IT STEALS, the design of this level is a labyrinth. Try not to panic as you explore it. It’s best to stick to the path we detail below to complete this level quickly. The first secret level has terror that is often missing in a lot of horror games. You constantly feel like you’re being watched and followed as a singular entity roams around the darkness, attracted to the light of the skull you’re tightly gripping. You know when it’s close when your screen fills with static. Your revolver can keep the creature at bay (albeit temporarily). This strange creature behaves much like the Minotaur, searching and bloodthirsty for any poor souls that accidentally wander into its lair. Getting hit by the sole enemy of this level results in an instant game over.

The creature is activated as soon as you pick up the blue skull. So, it’s best to get a move on, relying on your sprint and crouch to quickly navigate across the labyrinth. The goal is to not get lost, so here’s a step-by-step of what you need to do to complete Something Wicked:

Pick up the blue skull on the pedestal upon entering this level. Enter the corridor to the right of the entrance and pedestal. Turn left, then right, entering a large room. There’s a small pathway resembling a ventilation system in the corner of this room (hug the right wall to reach it). Use crouch and sprint to get through the vent. Take a right at the first turn and continue going until you can stand again. You will see a statue with a grid wall surrounding it. Go around it on the right-hand side and enter the corridor on the right when it splits off. This takes you to a large room with a short staircase leading down to your right. Hug the right wall and follow it around until you find an empty pedestal. Place the blue skull (use “F”) on the pedestal. A door will open behind you. Enter it and pick up the red skull. With the red skull in hand, backtrack by going forward in a straight line, past the staircase and down the ramp. This large room has a half wall to the left and a panel detailing on the floor. Go to the back of this room and look up towards the left corner to find an opening. Jump up and immediately crouch while moving forward, going only in a straight line from where you came from. Place the red skull on the empty pedestal at the end of this long corridor, passing many columns along the way.

Tip: Remember to frequently press “F” to shake the skull so you can see your surroundings at all times.

Don’t panic, the way out is closer than you think. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like finding the Agnes Gorge Trail, there’s a secret level to uncover in every layer. Completing 0-S rewards you with the first Testament, delivered on the television set after placing the blue and red skulls on their pedestals. This reads:

“Mankind is a failure.

Free will is a flaw.

Let the evil of their own lips consume them.

Then I shall begin again, with my word as law.”

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy