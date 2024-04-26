ULTRAKILL 7-S: How to open the Agnes Gorge Trail door

In ULTRAKILL‘s perfectly white room, where the walls quickly get coated in your enemies’ blood, the Agnes Gorge Trail remains locked and hidden behind the blood-stained waterfall out back.

What feels peaceful at first is quickly met with a bloody fate, with enemies spawning in to put an end to your exploration of ULTRAKILL‘s mansion. With reference to Luigi’s Mansion, the leadup to accessing the Agnes Gorge Trail is one of a kind. If you want to unveil ULTRAKILL‘s secret inside the seventh layer of Hell, here’s how to open the Agnes Gorge Trail door.

ULTRAKILL: How to get to 7-S

Feed the trees blood to pass through each section. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to reach Act III: Violence and enter 7-3: No Sound, No Memory for the 7-S door. Located at the beginning of the level, the 7-S door is blocked off and impenetrable with your weapons. Continue playing through this level as usual, completing two enemy areas where Guttermen can spawn in.

Lead the Street Cleaners to the start of the level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s upon finishing the second arena that you unlock the next area where two Street Cleaners spawn in. Don’t kill the Street Cleaners. Instead, lure them back to the beginning of this level, backtracking to the staircase that overlooks the first courtyard and blood tree.

You need to jump into the courtyard and use the Whiplash Arm (R) to pull a Street Cleaner past the gated fence and onto the ground floor. Use the structures around you to regain height so you can pull the Cleaners up and over the fence.

Jump into the courtyard and pull the Street Cleaner onto the ground floor using the Whiplash Arm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you return to the “feed us” engraving in the wall at the start of the level, bait the Street Cleaner to use his flamethrower on the 7-S door. This will open up the door, letting you access the secret level of layer seven: Violence.

Entice the Cleaner with his flamethrower to clear the blocked door in 7-3. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Entering this area and dropping into the hole will take you directly into the secret level of layer seven.

ULTRAKILL: How to unlock the Agnes Gorge Trail

Look out for the green book to uncover this level’s secrets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you are in 7-S, you can play through this level until you need to clean the mansion. You need to pick up the vacuum cleaner and return to the upper level of the lobby. Head to the right side of the upper floor and check the bookcase directly to the right of the last window. Look out for the sole green book on the bookcase for the secret door. Use the vacuum cleaner (left mouse click) to open this door.

The Railcannon is the only way to activate this pylon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to use the Railcannon to activate the pylon behind the bookcase. Return to the lobby and whip out the vacuum cleaner. It’s time to go ghostbusting. The ghosts spawn directly outside the secret door. Be careful not to get too close to the ghosts, because they kill you if they touch you. Hold left-click to pull the ghosts into the cleaner when they get close. After clearing the area, grab the red skull on the ground floor via the library using your Whiplash Arm to pull it towards you.

The gory Luigi’s Mansion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After defeating all the ghosts, return to the secret bookcase. The gate is now unblocked. Follow this route down and around to the left. You will see the waterfall out back. Using the red skull, head over and enter the waterfall to access the Agnes Gorge Trail.

The waterfall unlocks after clearing the mansion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure to complete all of layer seven: Violence if the trail isn’t open. This includes completing the secret level of layer seven: 7-S. The trail won’t open if you ignore all previous steps.

