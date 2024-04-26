The lobby area of ULTRAKILL 7-S with a chandelier at its center
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
General

ULTRAKILL 7-S: How to open the Agnes Gorge Trail door

A secret within a secret.
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 10:26 am

In ULTRAKILL‘s perfectly white room, where the walls quickly get coated in your enemies’ blood, the Agnes Gorge Trail remains locked and hidden behind the blood-stained waterfall out back.

Recommended Videos

What feels peaceful at first is quickly met with a bloody fate, with enemies spawning in to put an end to your exploration of ULTRAKILL‘s mansion. With reference to Luigi’s Mansion, the leadup to accessing the Agnes Gorge Trail is one of a kind. If you want to unveil ULTRAKILL‘s secret inside the seventh layer of Hell, here’s how to open the Agnes Gorge Trail door.

ULTRAKILL: How to get to 7-S

The second blood tree arena with Guttermen
Feed the trees blood to pass through each section. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to reach Act III: Violence and enter 7-3: No Sound, No Memory for the 7-S door. Located at the beginning of the level, the 7-S door is blocked off and impenetrable with your weapons. Continue playing through this level as usual, completing two enemy areas where Guttermen can spawn in.

Let the Street Cleaner chase you while you backtrack in the level
Lead the Street Cleaners to the start of the level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s upon finishing the second arena that you unlock the next area where two Street Cleaners spawn in. Don’t kill the Street Cleaners. Instead, lure them back to the beginning of this level, backtracking to the staircase that overlooks the first courtyard and blood tree.

You need to jump into the courtyard and use the Whiplash Arm (R) to pull a Street Cleaner past the gated fence and onto the ground floor. Use the structures around you to regain height so you can pull the Cleaners up and over the fence.

Luring the Street Cleaner to the first blood tree
Jump into the courtyard and pull the Street Cleaner onto the ground floor using the Whiplash Arm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you return to the “feed us” engraving in the wall at the start of the level, bait the Street Cleaner to use his flamethrower on the 7-S door. This will open up the door, letting you access the secret level of layer seven: Violence.

Baiting the Street Cleaner by jumping above the 7-S blocked door
Entice the Cleaner with his flamethrower to clear the blocked door in 7-3. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Entering this area and dropping into the hole will take you directly into the secret level of layer seven.

ULTRAKILL: How to unlock the Agnes Gorge Trail

The secret bookcase in 7-S, identifiable by its green book
Look out for the green book to uncover this level’s secrets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you are in 7-S, you can play through this level until you need to clean the mansion. You need to pick up the vacuum cleaner and return to the upper level of the lobby. Head to the right side of the upper floor and check the bookcase directly to the right of the last window. Look out for the sole green book on the bookcase for the secret door. Use the vacuum cleaner (left mouse click) to open this door.

Turn on the pylon behind the bookcase with the Railcannon
The Railcannon is the only way to activate this pylon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to use the Railcannon to activate the pylon behind the bookcase. Return to the lobby and whip out the vacuum cleaner. It’s time to go ghostbusting. The ghosts spawn directly outside the secret door. Be careful not to get too close to the ghosts, because they kill you if they touch you. Hold left-click to pull the ghosts into the cleaner when they get close. After clearing the area, grab the red skull on the ground floor via the library using your Whiplash Arm to pull it towards you.

Use the vacuum to suck up the ghost like a Ghost Buster in 7-S
The gory Luigi’s Mansion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After defeating all the ghosts, return to the secret bookcase. The gate is now unblocked. Follow this route down and around to the left. You will see the waterfall out back. Using the red skull, head over and enter the waterfall to access the Agnes Gorge Trail.

Holding the red skull and looking at the 7-S waterfall
The waterfall unlocks after clearing the mansion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure to complete all of layer seven: Violence if the trail isn’t open. This includes completing the secret level of layer seven: 7-S. The trail won’t open if you ignore all previous steps.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Popular Animal Crossing characters K.K. Slider and Dodo Airlines are getting new LEGO sets
LEGO Animal Crossing sets shown in promotional images.
Category: General
General
Popular Animal Crossing characters K.K. Slider and Dodo Airlines are getting new LEGO sets
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 26, 2024
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (April 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (April 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (April 2024)
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (April 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Popular Animal Crossing characters K.K. Slider and Dodo Airlines are getting new LEGO sets
LEGO Animal Crossing sets shown in promotional images.
Category: General
General
Popular Animal Crossing characters K.K. Slider and Dodo Airlines are getting new LEGO sets
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 26, 2024
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (April 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (April 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (April 2024)
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (April 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 26, 2024
Author
Hadley Vincent
Writer for Dot since Oct. 2023. Just a Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime, where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that'd make M. Night jealous. Their shocking twist? They think The Last of Us II is a masterpiece.