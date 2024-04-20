All ULTRAKILL weapons, listed

Unless you are aim-training religiously, you probably find yourself getting punished quite dearly with your blue variant weapon in ULTRAKILL.

While options may be limited, nothing beats perfectly harmonizing the ULTRAKILL‘s fluid movement with your most comfortable weapon. If you want to hit that P rank, you best get practicing.

Here are all the weapons and how to get them in ULTRAKILL.

All weapons in ULTRAKILL

Find the weapon and then purchase variants based on your preferred playstyle.

There are six weapon types you can find in ULTRAKILL with multiple variants to unlock throughout your challenging and tormented journey through Hell. As you dive through your missions, weapons will either be rewarded to you, purchased through acquired rank money, or found through hidden passages. The six weapon types in ULTRAKILL are:

Revolver

Shotgun

Nailgun

Railcannon

Rocket Launcher

Arm

Each weapon starts out with its standard variant. As you complete missions and receive your ranking, money will flood in for you to spend at the beginning of each mission on new variants. Each weapon has three variants, including their alternate. The alternate is a secret weapon, located in a particular mission, and often hidden away from the unobservant player.

All weapon variants in ULTRAKILL and how to unlock them

Some weapons are cheap, others are an investment.

Preference towards a particular weapon may come down to damage output, firing rate, alt-fire ability (unique bullets), and how it feels with your play style. Whether you are playing on Brutal or not, having a steady aim is crucial to hitting those headshots for S-rank. This isn’t the only way to reach the highest rank in a mission, however.

If a steady aim isn’t your top priority, it may be best to swap to a fast firing-rate Railgun or projectile-based weapon to allow more room for error. Let’s dive into every ULTRAKILL weapon, what it does, how much it costs, and where you can find it.

Weapon Variant Description Cost Location Revolver Piercer Can deal a projectile shot for high damage. – On the podium at the beginning of 0-1: Into the Fire. Marksman Shoot coins mid-air to ricochet off its surface at the enemy’s weak spot. 7,500P – Sharpshooter Lasers ricochet off surfaces and onto nearby enemies. 25,000P – Slab* Restores more health and deals greater damage than the Piercer. – Find and interact with all four secret slabs in 1-4: Claire de Lune. Shotgun Core Eject Deals standard damage with wide bullet spread. – Defeat the Swordsmachine in 0-3: Double Down. Pump Charge Deals extra damage based on the three shots in its chamber. The fourth shot will explode against the player, inflicting damage. 12,500P – Sawed-on Deals the same damage as the Core Eject, alongside melee attacks from its welded chainsaw. TBD – Jackhammer* Inside the underground tunnel of 7-2: Light up the Night. Make sure to activate all three slabs in this level to find it. – A charged weapon that fires a laser beam. Nailgun Attractor Behaves similarly to a machine gun, with a massive magazine capacity of 100 nails. – Inside the castle of 1-1: Heart of the Sunrise. Overheat Base stats are similar to the Attractor, with the main difference being its jumper cables that attach to enemies to increase the nailgun’s impact and fire rate. 25,000P – Jumpstart Shoot coins mid-air to ricochet off its surface at hit enemy’s weak spot. 35,000P – Sawblade Launcher* Saws release from the launcher, with greater damage and added ability to ricochet off structures. – Use the Electric Railcannon inside the Chamber of the Feline and the Rodent in 4-4: Claire de Soleil. Railcannon Electric Laser weapon with a large impact radius. – Located inside the large outdoor area, past the spiral staircase in 2-2: Death at 20,000 Volts. Screwdriver Deals damage from its screwdriver form, over the standard laser. 100,000P – Malicious Moderate firing rate launcher that can deal impact damage or force enemies back with its ice-imbued projectiles. 100,000P – Rocket Launcher Freezeframe Unable to parry, the Knuckleblaster deals higher damage and greater pushback to enemies than the Feedbacker. – Located on the wielder in 5-3: Ship of Fools. S.R.S Cannon Includes a cannonball that can either damage enemies through impact or force enemies back if you miss your shot. 75,000P – Firestarter Works the same as Freezeframe, with its additional oil that can ignite and deal ticking damage to enemies. TBD – Arm Feedbacker Punches enemies and can repel projectiles. – You get in the Prologue. Whiplash Brings small enemies towards you, and pulls you to larger enemies based on weight. – Defeat V2 to pick up the Whiplash (V2’s Arm) in 1-4: Claire de Lune. Knuckleblaster Behaves the same as the Attractor, but includes a slight variation that causes it to overheat if you hold down the trigger for too long. Doing so releases fire-imbued nails. – Dropped by V2 in 1-4: Claire de Lune.

