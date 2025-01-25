Best Hell Let Loose hacks and tips

Hell Let Loose is one of the most realistic FPS titles in the gaming market, known for its attention to detail, immersion, and hardcore mechanics. With 50-vs-50 battles featuring tension-filled encounters across iconic locations from World War II, you’ll need some tips to survive, especially if you’re a new player.

Recommended Videos

Hell Let Loose: Top 10 tips you need to survive

Duty and honor. Image via Team17

Communicate

Communication is the only way to succeed in Hell Let Loose. It is as much a strategy game as it is a first-person shooter and war simulator, and to strategize, every team needs to communicate. If you’re a new player, don’t hesitate to ask for help and learn the keybinds for proximity, command, and unit chats.

Using a headset and microphone is vital for this, but in a pinch, you can also use text chat and ping enemy infantry locations and armor and ask your commander for supply drops.

Prioritize respawn points

Respawn points are the key to winning matches in Hell Let Loose. As long as you’ve got spawns near an objective or the front line, you can always come back, capture, and defend it while your team pushes to the next sector. Otherwise, respawn back at HQ every time you die, and there will be no one near the objective to capture it, with obvious consequences.

There are five types of respawn points in Hell Let Loose: Garrisons, Outposts, HQ, Airheads, and the Half-track.

Garrisons are the most important of these, letting several players spawn and requiring 50 supplies in a friendly zone or 100 to build two blocks deep into the red zone. Commanders, Officers, and Spotters can place them. It’s important to conceal them so enemies can’t spot them from afar and inform their teammates about their location.

Avoid building them extremely close to objectives or spots with an influx of enemy infantry since this can lead to them getting locked or large numbers of your teammates spawning in the line of fire.

Garrisons are extremely valuable. Image via Team17

Outpost respawns, airheads, half-tracks, HQ: alternative spawn points

Outpost respawns are limited to the players in your unit, while airheads are temporary spawn points that only the Commander can call. Half-tracks serve as mobile respawn points, and HQ is your default spawn.

Read the map

The map is one of the most important tools in Hell Let Loose. You can use it to scrutinize the state of the battle at different stages and strategize accordingly. For example, if you see your team pushing an objective or flanking, you can join them. Additionally, recon planes and Spotter flares can mark enemies on the map.

On the respawn screen, you can use the map legend on the bottom right of the page to see what each icon represents. Don’t go in blind.

Stop worrying about K/D

Hell Let Loose is a team game, and worrying about how many kills or deaths you get in a game won’t get you far.

While kills do affect your combat score, it’s better to help your team by building and defending garrisons, playing support, calling out enemies, or using anti-tank weapons to destroy enemy armor. Don’t get frustrated if you die often since Hell Let Loose, unlike Battlefield, doesn’t have a ticket system. This means neither you nor your team will get punished if you die and respawn.

Respawning can save time and help your team. Due to the massive maps and how long it takes to traverse between them, respawning to an objective or any place where help is needed functions as fast travel.

Use tanks

Tanks are destructive in Hell Let Loose. Image via Team17

Tanks are one of the most destructive forces on the WWII battlefield. They can take out several enemies, garrisons, outposts, supply trucks, half-tracks, and more. They’re also incredibly fun to play, even more so if you have a solid tank crew behind you.

When playing as an Armor squad, make sure you avoid teamkilling by either your tank weapons or running friendlies over. Also, be careful of anti-tank weapons and explosives. You can always ask the Commander for another tank if yours gets destroyed.

Don’t play Commander unless you know how to

The Commander is the most important role in a team, as they’re responsible for marking enemy locations for everyone to see, diverting attention to critical sectors, and instructing an entire 50-man team on where and when to move.

They can spawn tanks, supply trucks, and half-tracks, drop supplies and airheads, communicate with every squad leader, allocate resources gained from nodes, and call artillery strikes, bombing runs, and other strikes. Just like in real life, an inexperienced Commander is a huge liability on the battlefield.

Patience is the key

If you’re a new player, especially someone coming to Hell Let Loose after playing tons of Call of Duty or Battlefield, you might expect the same pace here. However, you’ll soon notice that running and gunning will only worsen your experience in this slow-paced, methodical, and strategic game.

One of the best things you can do is play like you’ve got only one life. Always crouch and run, find cover, prone and observe when you can. Use the map to see where enemy infantry might be coming from.

However, always keep your head on a swivel since you can always be flanked. Imagine you’re always being watched, and move accordingly. Wait for your team to move in with you, never run across an open field, and don’t make yourself an easy target.

Use nodes to gain XP

Building nodes is a critical part of every Hell Let Loose match. Nodes generate resources like manpower, fuel, and munitions, which are used by the Commander to carry out several important tasks. The engineer class is needed to build nodes, and each engineer can only place one set of nodes.

Once you’ve built your nodes, you’ll continue to get passive XP throughout the entire match, regardless of the class you play. Considering matches can go for over an hour, you’ll gain tons of XP.

Don’t use Artillery unless you know what you’re doing

Artillery can rain hell in Hell Let Loose. Image via Team17

Like tanks, artillery canons in Hell Let Loose can cause massive damage to the enemy team. However, friendly fire does exist, which means that one wrong move can eliminate several friendlies and, worse, destroy respawn points like garrisons, outposts, half-tracks, and airheads. Moreover, artillery uses munition points, so it’s crucial that it’s used wisely and accurately. So, don’t use it unless you know how to operate it.

Play Support

The Support class is another important role in every squad. Support players are extremely valuable as they spawn with 50 supplies that can be used by engineers, officers, or anti-tank soldiers. It’s a thankless task and they can be in short supply: it is an excellent way to figure out the basics as a beginner in Hell Let Loose.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy