‘For some reason, it’s been on my mind lately’: Gamers turn to Nazi-fighting games after Trump inauguration

After the inauguration of President Donald Trump, the internet found itself buzzing with chatter about Nazi-killing video games. It seems that when reality gets unsettling, gamers know exactly where to turn: punching, shooting, and creatively demolishing digital fascists.

On Jan. 22, a post titled “Best games where you fight Nazis?” popped up on r/gaming and quickly gained traction, amassing over 1,200 comments. The suggestions poured in fast, with one user leading the charge by recommending the new Indiana Jones game. “You fight some Nazis there,” they said, sparking a thread of lively discussion. Quickly followed by, “Italian fascists too,” and another Redditor highlighting the short mission for the “final piece of the Axis triforce.”

A briefcase is never good. Screenshot via MachineGames

But the love for Indiana Jones didn’t stop there. “I’m gonna say, lots of games have you shoot Nazis… But if punching Nazis in the face has a name, it must be Indiana Jones,” another commenter chimed in.

Naturally, the Wolfenstein series popped up in the comments like clockwork. It’s hard to talk about Nazi-fighting games without mentioning The New Order, widely regarded as one of the best in the series. This alternate-history shooter reimagines the 1960s as a dystopian nightmare ruled by the Nazis.

Sniper Elite also made the list, with its signature slow-motion kill cams earning special attention. On another similar thread, a top commenter exclaimed, “YOU GET SLOW-MO CAM SHOTS OF BLOWING NAZIS’ BALLS OFF. I REPEAT. YOU CAN SHOOT HITLER IN HIS SINGLE NUT.” Veterans of the franchise seem to agree that Sniper Elite 4 is the pinnacle of the series. Set in wartime Italy, it combines tactical combat with breathtaking longshots, all while liberating the country from the grip of fascism.

That wall isn’t going to hide anyone. Image via EA

Then there’s The Saboteur, an underappreciated gem that blends open-world gameplay with a noir aesthetic. Set in Nazi-occupied Paris, you play as Sean Devlin, a tough-as-nails Irishman working with the French Resistance. “The gray-to-color as you liberated parts of Paris, the disguise system for stealth, the soundtrack, tossing Nazis off buildings—good times,” one Reddit user waxed poetic about its unique mechanics.

So, why the sudden spike in interest for Nazi-punching games? Some might say the timing speaks for itself. After all, certain public figures made questionable gestures during post-inauguration celebrations, which led to a flood of online discourse. Others might argue it’s simply the allure of catharsis in virtual form. Regardless of the reason, the gaming community has rallied around these classics with a renewed enthusiasm. From the gritty chaos of Call of Duty: World at War to the vintage, over-the-top antics of Bionic Commando (where you literally shoot Hitler’s head off), there’s a game for everyone looking to take out digital fascists.

While I could list every game mentioned, it’s better to experience the threads yourself. They’re both treasure troves of humor, nostalgia, and passionate recommendations. Gamers have shared everything from their favorite Nazi-killing mechanics to the strangest objects they’ve used to do it (bowling pins included).

I’m not much of a war-game player, but even I can add to the suggestions. If you’re an Assassin’s Creed fan, you might want to have a second look at some of the lore. Though a glyph in Assassin’s Creed II shows how Hitler died to the Brotherhood, it’s Assassin’s Creed: Unity that you want to play if you want to sprinkle a little Nazi killing into your assassin game. It’s pretty historically inaccurate, but so is the whole premise of AC, so who cares?

Anyway, if you’ve got Nazi-punching on the brain for… some reason, the Reddit community has you covered. There’s no shortage of games to scratch that oddly specific itch.

