All maps in Phasmophobia

Before you can begin a spooky ghost-hunting investigation in Phasmophobia, you have to decide where you want to explore. There are quite a few unique locations to choose from, so knowing all of the maps you can visit makes picking the right one easier.
The map you choose to play drastically shapes how your entire investigation goes. Some are a lot easier to navigate and investigate than others, so choosing carefully is essential. Here are all of the maps you can visit in Phasmophobia.
Table of contents
- All Phasmophobia maps
- All small maps in Phasmophobia
- All medium maps in Phasmophobia
- All large maps in Phasmophobia
- Upcoming maps in Phasmophobia
All Phasmophobia maps
There are 13 maps you can investigate in Phasmophobia. Each map is entirely unique with a varying number of floors and rooms you can explore. The locations of all Cursed Possessions are also different around each map.
|Name
|Size
|Floors
|Rooms
|Recommended players
|13 Willow Street
|Small
|Two
|10
|One or more
|6 Tanglewood Drive
|Small
|Two
|11
|One or more
|42 Edgefield Road
|Small
|Three
|16
|One or more
|10 Ridgeview Court
|Small
|Three
|16
|One or more
|Grafton Farmhouse
|Small
|Two
|13
|Two or more
|Bleasdale Farmhouse
|Small
|Three
|16
|Two or more
|Camp Woodwind
|Small
|One
|11
|One or more
|Point Hope
|Small
|10
|13
|Two or more
|Maple Lodge Campsite
|Medium
|Three
|28
|Three or more
|Sunny Meadows Mental Institution (Restricted)
|Medium
|Varies
|Varies
|Three or more
|Prison
|Medium
|Two
|29
|Four
|Sunny Meadows Mental Institution
|Large
|69
|Two
|Four
|Brownstone High School
|Large
|58
|Two
|Four
All small maps in Phasmophobia
13 Willow Street
13 Willow Street has 10 rooms and two floors which makes it the smallest map you can visit. Within this map, there are two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room, an open kitchen and dining area, a garage, and an eerie basement. Its small size usually allows you to locate the ghost room quickly, but it becomes very dangerous during a hunt due to the limited number of options for hiding or running away.
6 Tanglewood Drive
6 Tanglewood Drive has 11 rooms and two floors for you to explore. Throughout this house, there are three bedrooms, two bathrooms, one closet, a living room, a dining room, a garage, and a basement to investigate.
42 Edgefield Road
Despite its massive layout with 16 rooms and three floors, 42 Edgefield Road still presents a very tight and congested environment sure to make general investigation and dangerous ghost hunts especially difficult. With six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a living room, a kitchen, a dining room, a garage, and a large basement, there are lots of possible ghost rooms here.
Although this map is classified as small, contracts that take place on it are quite tough because it feels a lot larger when you’re investigating it. There are plenty of places where you can hide during a ghost hunt, but it’s also extremely easy to get caught in a bad spot thanks to the compact and claustrophobic nature of this home.
10 Ridgeview Court
10 Ridgeview Court also has exactly 16 rooms and three floors but has a much less claustrophobic feel than the previous home. It also has a plethora of hiding spots and plenty of places for you to flee to during a ghost hunt.
All of the rooms on this map are fairly spread out around long hallways which makes it take a lot longer than you’d expect to check all of them. This can be helpful during hunts since there’s plenty of room to run and hide. It’s best to play here with at least two players so that one can explore the top floor while the other does the ground floor and basement.
Grafton Farmhouse
In comparison to the house maps, Grafton Farmhouse feels massive despite having fewer rooms to explore. Grafton Farmhouse makes escaping from a ghost during a hunt a lot easier since it’s spacious, but investigations tend to take longer due to how spread out everything is. This home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, a dining room, and a couple of small utility rooms throughout.
Of the two Farmhouse maps present in Phasmophobia, Grafton Farmhouse is the smaller and easier to navigate one. It’s still a lot more difficult than any of the regular houses and will likely take you some time to master.
Bleasdale Farmhouse
The second Farmhouse map is Bleasdale Farmhouse, which has 16 rooms and three floors. The top floor is a very spooky attic while the rest of the rooms are spread out across the two lower levels. This house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an office, a living room, a kitchen, a garage, and a few miscellaneous rooms throughout.
This map has both pros and cons during a ghost hunt. It’s good in ghost hunts due to how many rooms and hiding places it has but bad since you can easily get lost or stuck during a hunt.
Camp Woodwind
Camp Woodwind is essentially a smaller version of Maple Lodge Campsite. It’s a great map to explore if you want the challenge of an outdoor map without the massive scale of the other one. This small area has four large tents, a tiny bathroom, a campfire, a picnic region, two medium equipment tents, and plenty of outdoor space.
If you’re investigating here, it’s important to keep the fuse box on at all times. It’s tough to get accurate readings and keep an eye on what’s going on depending on the weather conditions, but keeping the fuse box on makes it a lot easier.
Point Hope
The Point Hope lighthouse map is unlike any other location you can visit in Phasmophobia. No other map comes even close to the number of floors this one has. It has a unique feel to it since there are so many floors to investigate yet all of them are circular and quite small.
Across the 10 floors of the map, you’ll find two bedrooms, a kitchen, a dining room, a games room, a living room, two bathrooms, and a few other miscellaneous rooms. This map also has the complex Ferryman of the Drowned puzzle that spans across all floors.
All medium maps in Phasmophobia
Maple Lodge Campsite
Phasmophobia’s Maple Lodge Campsite map pays homage to the popular horror campsite trope. This map has 28 rooms in total, many of which are tents, and three floors, though these floors only exist within the cabin situated by the lake.
Maple Lodge Campsite presents you with a unique challenge due to most of it being outside. Locating the ghost room and evidence on this map can be quite difficult as both may be found in entirely unexpected spots.
Perhaps the best aspect of this map is the many Easter eggs and secrets it hides. Some of these Easter eggs include the mask of Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th at the end of the pier, Slenderman in a few locations around the woods, a small twig doll on a fence near the campfire in reference to The Blair Witch Project, and the cabin phone ringing in reference to the film The Ring.
Prison
Although technically a medium-sized map, Phasmophobia’s Prison is a formidably massive investigation area. It has 29 rooms and two floors, but due to how large all the rooms are, it feels much bigger than this.
Throughout the Prison, you’ll find a plethora of jail cells, numerous types of offices, and lots of visitation rooms. Its expansive and sprawling size makes it an easy map to get lost in which means you should ensure you always know where to hide and have an escape route planned at all times.
Running away from ghosts during hunts or finding a place to hide is fairly easy on this map since it’s quite spacious, but finding the correct ghost room is difficult even with a full team of four players. If you’re looking for a good challenge, the Prison map is a great option to try.
Sunny Meadows Mental Institution (Restricted)
The Restricted version of Sunny Meadows is a randomized variation of the regular map to make it smaller and easier to investigate. Each time you load into a contract on this map, all areas are blocked off except for three specific regions.
Since the exact areas you investigate here vary in each match, the number of floors you can visit and how many rooms are available changes frequently. All possible variations for this map are as follows.
- Entrance area, Chapel, and Courtyard.
- Entrance area, Chapel, and Male Wing.
- Entrance area, Chapel, and Female Wing.
- Entrance area, Chapel, and Hospital Wing.
- Entrance area, Chapel, and Restricted Wing.
All large maps in Phasmophobia
Sunny Meadows Mental Institution
The Sunny Meadows Mental Institution map is absolutely massive with 69 rooms for you to explore. It’s one of the most detailed and terrifying locations you can visit with some key locations being the haunting chapel, the sickly morgue, and the bloody restricted wing.
This map is the same as Sunny Meadows Mental Institution (Restricted) except you have access to the entire building rather than just a few specific areas. It’s not a map you want to explore alone since finding the ghost room on your own here is really difficult.
Before this map was added, Phasmophobia had another similarly themed one named Asylum, which was the only map classified as large within the game when it launched. The Asylum map had a total of 119 rooms across two floors but was removed on Sept. 27, 2022, when it was replaced by the far more detailed Sunny Meadows map.
Brownstone High School
Although it’s not quite as terrifying as Sunny Meadows, Brownstone High School is still a pretty daunting place to investigate with 58 rooms across two massive floors. It’s fairly symmetrical which makes it easier to learn, but it’s still really easy to get lost when exploring.
Throughout this vast building, you’ll find an abundance of classrooms, offices, and bathrooms. There’s also an expansive gymnasium, cafeteria, and lecture hall, all of which are quite eerie to ghost hunt in due to their sprawling size and the inability to see all parts of the room in the extremely dark environment.
Upcoming maps in Phasmophobia
Based on the 2025 Phasmophobia roadmap, there are currently no new known maps in development. Both Grafton Farmhouse and Bleasdale Farmhouse are getting a massive makeover and redesign, though, so these maps may end up feeling new when they receive this update.
Although there’s no official information on maps in the works, the devs have shared ideas they had for new maps before. This includes an apartment map, a sewer map, and a mansion map. All of these ideas were scrapped in favor of focusing on other updates at the time. These map ideas could always return, though, as the 2024 roadmap said new maps could be added to the game whenever they’re ready to go.
Published: Jan 24, 2025 03:00 pm