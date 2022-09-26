Spooky season is approaching, and that means a new content update for one of the spookiest multiplayer games, Phasmophobia, is set to release soon with some new locations and new horrific surprises to discover.

The patch is set to apply to the game on Sept. 27 and will have a set rollout time, meaning that each time zone will have a different launch time. Depending on where you live, the update could launch early in the morning or later in the evening.

Here are all of the release times throughout the world for Phasmophobia: Apocalypse.

What time does Phasmophobia: Apocalypse release?

Pacific Time (PT) – 4am

Central Time (CT) – 10am

Eastern Time (ET) – 7am

Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) – 11am

British Summer Time (BST) – 12pm

Central European Summer Time (CEST) – 1pm

Japan Standard Time (JST) – 9pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) – 10pm

What is in the Phasmophobia: Apocalypse update?

In the new content update for Phasmophobia, several new maps will be added as well as some new features. There are three new maps: Sunny Meadows, Sunny Meadows Restricted, and Camp Woodwiind. Sunny Meadows is a map that features a mental institute, much like the Asylum map, Sunny Meadows Restricted is a variation of the Sunny Meadows map, and Camp Woodwind is a small variation of the Campsite map.

There are also some new features coming to the game such as a new custom difficulty, a new menu, lobby room, and shop. There will also be some new equipment, Ghost changes and adjustments, collectibles, Fuse Box, and more for fans to discover as they play through the new content in the game.