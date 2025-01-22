Until Dawn movie: Plot summary, release date, and actors

Until Dawn is getting a movie soon in yet another bid from Sony to introduce the stellar PlayStation IP to broader audiences.

However, its plot seems to be different from the original title and is set to feature new characters and actors. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Until Dawn movie adaptation.

Until Dawn movie plot: A divergence from the source

The new movie will relinquish most ties to the original game, retaining only some parts, such as the name. Image via Sony Pictures

In the original game, a group of friends go to a mountain lodge after a tragic incident the year prior and face a myriad of different events and issues, causing many of them to die. They attempt to survive through the night in the hope that help will come once daylight breaks.

The movie, however, goes a different way. The story opens with the disappearance of a character, though as opposed to the original where two sisters go missing and the group doesn’t go back “in search of answers,” one of the sisters brings a group of friends to search for the other. The characters are then murdered, but find themselves alive once again and at the start of their search. Each time they die, they live through a different genre of horror, their only hope being to survive until dawn.

Though some of the original premises are still there (a group of friends in a remote area, the missing sister, murderous forces all around them), the Until Dawn movie will follow a different story in essence and be its own thing, which has caused many fans online to express their disapproval of the film’s direction. “Imagine books being adapted this way. Like a movie titled Harry Potter about a guy named Jeff in Florida,” wrote one disgruntled fan on the movie’s official trailer release.

“Let’s steal the Until Dawn title and just make up our own movie,” wrote another. The trailer itself has 32,000 likes and 16,000 dislikes at the time of writing, illustrating the players’ sentiment.

Until Dawn movie actors: A returning figure and many new ones

Rami Malek won’t be making a return to the franchise with the upcoming movie. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the Until Dawn movie, directed by David F. Sandberg of Lights Out fame, won’t follow the same story, and thus the same characters, (almost) the entire cast is new. The only returning actor is Peter Stormare, who played Dr. Alan J. Hill in the video game and will play a character plainly named “Hill” in the new movie.

Here are all the other confirmed cast members:

Ella Rubin – Clover, one of the two sisters who kickstart the story

– Clover, one of the two sisters who kickstart the story Maia Mitchell – Clover’s older sister, Melanie.

– Clover’s older sister, Melanie. Belmont Cameli – Abel

– Abel Odessa A’zion – Nina

– Nina Ji-Young Yoo – Megan

Neither Rami Malek, who has since risen to mega stardom and grabbed himself an Academy Award, nor any other popular actor from the original game will be making a return. Being an “interactive movie” at its core, the original Until Dawn should have proven an easy adaptation which retained some (if not all) of the original cast, which is yet another point of contention for fans of the PlayStation 4 title.

The Until Dawn film adaptation aims an April 25 premiere in the United States, with worldwide launches likely to wary. Here is the exact countdown until the movie is released and we get to judge it ourselves:

