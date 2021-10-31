For Halloween, numerous titles added spooky features to the game based on the holiday. Phasmophobia, unsurprisingly, is no different.

Kinetic Games added the Nightmare Update in the last week of October, bringing a new game mode, four unique ghosts, a new map called Maple Lodge, and another difficulty. In addition to gameplay and quality-of-life changes, the update also introduced popular horror figure Slender Man to the game as an easter egg.

How to spawn Slender Man in Phasmophobia?

There doesn’t seem to be a way to force Slender Man to spawn in every match. He will reportedly spawn in one every three games in the Maple Lodge campsite, according to Reddit users. Since the update lets players choose the map, however, they can spawn into Maple Lodge repeatedly until they find Slender Man.

Slender Man can spawn in five places around the new map, and he randomly chooses one of them whenever he spawns. A fan compiled all of his possible locations in a handy map. He can appear in the distance and it may be hard to spot him in the eerie darkness of Maple Lodge, so look carefully.

It’s unclear if Slender Man is an easter egg that appears during Halloween or if he’ll still appear after the holiday ends. Maple Lodge boasts other easter eggs, including Jason Vorhees’ mask, so the creature may be a permanent addition to the game. Spotting him, on the other hand, may take some luck or several tries.