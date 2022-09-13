Things are about to get a whole lot spookier.

Kinetic Games’ unique ghost investigation game Phasmophobia has become quite popular among those who are interested in the paranormal.

Phasmophobia is still in a state of early access, but already boasts powerful features like a voice recognition system that allows players to speak and receive responses from ghosts, a truly immersive experience that can be quite terrifying, and the ability to hunt ghosts alongside friends.

Since Phasmophobia launched in Sept. 2020, the game has already experienced massive improvements including better visuals, the addition of special cursed items, and a highly improved equipment van. Now, Kinetic Games has another massive update that will soon reshape the game for the better again.

Image via Kinetic Games

Phasmophobia’s next update is called Apocalypse. It will add a plethora of new content, including a new map called Sunny Meadows, which has been teased as five different maps within one and is set to replace the current Asylum map.

This update will also introduce a smaller map variant, which will be called Camp Woodwind, after the existing massive Maple Lodge Campsite map.

The sprawling size of the current campsite map has long fueled players’ desires for a similar setting with a smaller scale, thus, the Phasmophobia community is quite excited by the addition of a smaller campsite map.

Image via Kinetic Games

The Apocalypse update will also grant players a long-requested feature that allows them to fully customize the difficulty of the game. This feature will allow players to shape their own experience and change it constantly as they see fit.

Some features that players can change with the custom difficulty addition include turning sprint on or off, adjusting the amount of time that players can run for, and changing the starting sanity level that players begin with.

But, this feature runs much deeper; it offers players three sections, “Player,” “Ghost,” and “Contract,” each of with comes with a lengthy set of fully customizable options.

A new look, function, and feel will also arrive in the Apocalypse update as Kinetic Games introduces a new main menu screen, a new lobby, and a new shop.

The update also promises new equipment loadouts, ghost adjustments, ID cards, the introduction of collectibles, a reporting system, a new fuse box, player statistics, new items that can be interacted with, entirely new sound additions, and more.

This massive amount of content may be the biggest Phasmophobia update yet. The entirety of the Apocalypse update is set to release on Sept. 27 at 6am CT.