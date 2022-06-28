All ghost trigger phrases in Phasmophobia

The communication between characters and ghosts that exists in Phasmophobia feels uncannily real. Players can simply be wandering around talking with their friends and find that a ghostly fiend whispers in their ear in response instead.

While there are many phrases and words that can evoke a reaction from a ghost, players should be careful with what they say since the ghosts are always listening. Additionally, certain phrases may anger ghosts and increase the likelihood of a deadly ghost hunt activating.

Successful ghost investigations in Phasmophobia require players to learn how to effectively communicate with ghosts but not go overboard with it or they will likely find themselves as the victim of a deadly ghost hunt.

Screengrab via Kinetic Games

Related: What is the difference between difficulty levels in Phasmophobia?

There are various different types of trigger phrases that players can say to evoke responses from ghosts. Players will receive different reactions from the ghosts depending on the type of phrases they use. Because of the nature of the voice recognition system, sometimes even single words can evoke responses from ghosts.

There are three methods players can use to evoke responses from ghosts using trigger phrases.

Saying general trigger phrases aloud while exploring.

aloud while exploring. Using the Spirit Box to say phrases and communicate directly with the ghost.

to say phrases and communicate directly with the ghost. Activating the Ouija Board to say phrases and receive responses or information from the ghost.

General trigger phrases

While investigating, players can utter certain phrases that may evoke a response from the ghost haunting the location. The No. 1 rule in Phasmophobia is to always watch what you say because the ghosts are always listening.

“Hello?”

“Give us a sign.”

“Show yourself.”

“What do you want?”

“Why are you here?”

“Do you want to hurt us?”

“Are you angry?”

“Do you want us here?”

“Shall we leave?”

“Should we leave?”

“Do you want us to leave?”

“What is your location?”

“What should we do?”

“Can we help?”

Screengrab via Gamers Best Plays on YouTube

“Are you friendly?”

“What are you?”

“Are you close?”

“Can you show yourself?”

“Let us know you are here.”

“Can you talk?”

“Speak to us.”

“Are you here?”

“Are you with us?”

“Anybody with us?”

“Is anyone here?”

“Anybody in the room?”

“Anybody here?”

“Is there a spirit here?”

“Is there a Ghost here?”

“Are you a girl?”

“Are you a boy?”

“Are you male?”

“Are you female?”

“Who are you?”

“What are you?”

Screengrab via Gamers Best Plays on YouTube

“Who is this?”

“Who are we talking to?”

“Who am I talking to?”

“What is your name?”

“Can you give me your name?”

“How old are you?”

“How young are you?”

“Are you old?”

“Are you young?”

“What is your age?”

“When were you born?”

“Are you a child?”

“What is your gender?”

“Are you male or female?”

“Are you a woman?”

“I’m scared.”

“I am scared.”

“Hide.”

“Run.”

Screengrab via Gamers Best Plays on YouTube

“Bloody Mary.”

“Scared.”

“Scary.”

“Scare.”

“Horror.”

“Frighten.”

“Panic.”

“Fright.”

“Show your presence.”

“Show us.”

“Show me.”

“Spooky.”

Additionally, various swear words are also programmed to immediately anger the ghost, so if you get scared and start cursing, the ghost will likely grow angrier and target you.

Screengrab via Kinetic Games

While all of these questions, phrases, and words have the potential to evoke either a verbal or non-verbal reaction from a ghost, ghosts are very unpredictable in Phasmophobia and players are never guaranteed a response. It may also take several tries and moving around the map before a response occurs. The response could be an item being thrown, a breath in your ear, an item being moved, a door being slammed, lights flickering, a word or phrase muttered angrily, or even a ghost appearing right in front of you.

Players who really want a response of some kind, perhaps to fulfill a required objective, will find that the best method for triggering a ghost is by saying its name. But this is also the most dangerous method since saying any ghost’s name will upset it and can potentially trigger a ghost event, jumpscare, or initiate a deadly hunt.

Spirit Box trigger phrases

Players can use the Spirit Box, a device that creates white noise that spirits can manipulate, to evoke responses or reactions from ghosts. There are three types of phrases that players can say using this method.

Aggression phrases , which are simple phrases that result in an angry ghost.

, which are simple phrases that result in an angry ghost. Location phrases , which players can use to track down the ghost’s location.

, which players can use to track down the ghost’s location. Age phrases, which are only really helpful for determining whether the Spirit Box is a piece of evidence for that ghost.

Screengrab via Gamers Best Plays on YouTube

Aggression phrases

“Are you friendly?”

“Are you angry?”

“Do you want us to leave?”

“Do you want us here?”

“What do you want?”

“Is anything wrong?”

“Do you want to hurt us?”

“Why are you here?”

“Shall we leave?”

“Should we leave?”

“Can we help?”

“What should we do?”

“Are you French?”

“Do you want to watch Spongebob?”

“Do you want to build a snowman?”

“Are you hungry?”

“What do you want to eat?”

These types of phrases are mostly the average questions that come to mind for ghost hunting. Even though these are normal questions, the ghost will reply with a violent word of some kind. Possible responses include words like “die,” “hate,” or “kill.”

Screengrab via IGP on YouTube

Location phrases

“Give us a sign.”

“Show yourself.”

“Where are you?”

“Are you Casper?”

“What is your location?”

“Anybody here?”

“Are you with us?”

“Anybody with us?”

“Anybody in the room?”

“Is anyone here?”

“Are you here?”

“Are you close?”

“Can you show yourself?”

“Let us know you are here.”

“Can you talk?”

“Speak to us.”

“Is there a Ghost here?”

“Is there a spirit here?”

“Yourself?”

These questions are the most useful ones because they can help players locate the ghost. If the ghost replies with some indicator that they are nearby, such as phrases like “I’m here” or “I’m behind you,” then players have likely successfully located the ghost room. If the ghost replies that they are “far” or “away,” then players should continue searching since they are probably not currently in the ghost room.

Screengrab via IGP on YouTube

Age phrases

“What is your age?”

“How old are you?”

“Are you old?”

“Are you young?”

“How young are you?”

“When were you born?”

“Are you a child?”

“Are you bored?”

Learning a ghost’s age is not beneficial for any practical purposes or objectives. But asking an age-related question and receiving a response means that players can mark a Spirit Box as one of the three required pieces of evidence to determine the type of ghost.

Screengrab via IGP on YouTube

Ouija Board trigger phrases

Using the cursed Ouija Board is the most dangerous way of communicating with ghosts because it requires a heavy sanity sacrifice and has the potential to activate a ghost hunt at any given moment. Players who are struggling to gather evidence or locate the ghost, however, will find that this method is always effective but with the potential risk of death at any moment.

“Are you here?”

“Where are you?”

“Are you close?”

“Are you near?”

“Are you around?”

“Are you alone?”

“Are we alone?”

“Who is here?”

“Where is your room?”

“Who is in this room?”

“How many are in this room?”

“How many people are in this room?”

“How many people are in here?”

“How many ghosts are in this room?”

“How many ghosts are present?”

“How many people are present?”

“How many ghosts are in here?”

“What is your favorite room?”

“What is your room?”

“Who did you kill?”

“Who is your victim?”

“Why are you here?”

“Knock knock!”

“Marco!”

Screengrab via IGP on YouTube

“What is my sanity?”

“How crazy am I?”

“How insane am I?”

“Am I insane?”

“What is the name of the person you killed?”

“What is the name of the person you murdered?”

“What is your victim?”

“Did you murder?”

“Who did you murder?”

“Who died?”

“How old are you?”

“What is your age?”

“Are you old?”

“Are you young?”

“How long have you been dead?”

“How many years ago did you die?”

“How long have you been here?”

“How long ago did you die?”

Screengrab via Psycho on YouTube

“When did you die?”

“How did you die?”

“Where is the bone?”

“Where did you die?”

“Where is your body?”

“Are there any spirits?”

“Do you respond to everyone?”

“Are you okay?

“How do you feel?”

“Do you like jazz?”

“Am I pretty?”

“Are we friends?”

“Do you hate me?”

“Do you want to play hide and seek?” (This one will initiate a cursed hunt, so be careful).

As long as the phrase is recognized and the board is activated, ghosts will always reply to a question that is asked on it. After a question has been asked, the Ouija Board’s planchette will move around the board to spell out a response.

Responses can include a specific room name, a number, a yes or no reply, or other such replies pertaining to the question that was asked. After players are finished asking questions, they should always say goodbye on the Ouija Board or a cursed hunt will immediately begin.