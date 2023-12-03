All Easter eggs and secrets in Phasmophobia

Although ghost hunting is your primary objective in Phasmophobia, if you spend some time looking around the various explorable areas then you may come across some pretty fun hidden Easter eggs and secrets.

Just about every map and even the main lobby have some kind of unique secret for you to discover and many of these are also direct references to other horror projects. If you want to mix up how you play Phasmophobia and discover what mysteries it hides, here are all of the Easter eggs and secrets you can find.

All Phasmophobia easter eggs and secrets

You can find many Easter eggs and mysteries around the maps and the lobby in Phasmophobia. Most of them are pretty easy to discover as long as you’re actively looking for them.

Maple Lodge Campsite Easter eggs and secrets

The Maple Lodge Campsite map is the best spot to visit for some amazing secrets, with plenty to discover. Take your time walking around and check every nook and cranny as there’s something at every twist and turn.

Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th mask

It won’t surface until you look down into the water for it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Maple Lodge Campsite is a camp sitting right next to a lake, but this isn’t where the Friday the 13th parallels end. If you head to the very end of the pier overlooking the lake on this map, you’ll find a Jason Voorhees mask looking up at you.

To get this mask to spawn, all you have to do is stand right at the edge and look directly down where you’ll spot bubbling water below. The mask will then rise to the surface, so it looks like Jason Voorhees may have terrorized this camp too.

Slenderman

He can be easy to overlook if you aren’t actually searching for him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you visit either Maple Lodge Campsite or the smaller Camp Woodwind, you might spot someone rather tall and ominous watching you from within the woods. Slenderman sometimes randomly spawns deep in the forest around both maps, but he’s not always there so your best bet for seeing him is to peer into the forest every time you load onto either map.

The spot I’ve found him most frequently is in the forest outside of the camp gate, so look to your left before heading inside to possibly spot him. He has a one in three chance of appearing each time you spawn into either camp map and can appear in any of the areas where you can look out into the forest.

Point Hope Lighthouse

Phasmophobia has had a longstanding lighthouse map joke, but this joke has now become a reality as a Point Hope Lighthouse map seems to be in the works for the future. On the Maple Lodge Campsite map, this location is marked on a map in the Reception building and you can also see it in the distance if you look to your left on the same pier where you can find Jason Voorhees’ mask.

The Ring

If you head into the cabin sitting by the lake on Maple Lodge Campsite and find the television on but it’s later turned off, you may also hear the telephone ring as a direct reference to The Ring.

The Blair Witch Project twig doll

It blends in with the fence, so look carefully to spot it yourself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you make a left immediately after entering this map and head to the back fence sitting behind the campfire, you’ll find a twig doll hanging on the fence. This is a reference to the stick figures from The Blair Witch Project.

Before it was renovated, Maple Lodge Campsite had two more secrets. The first was a heart drawn near the top of a toilet tank as a reference to Saw and the second was a corpse lying underneath the cabin. Both have vanished since the renovation, but if they come back in a later update then they’ll be added here.

Outside of Maple Lodge Campsite, there are still many other easter eggs and secrets to be found.

The Potato

While exploring 6 Tanglewood Drive or Sunny Meadows Mental Institution, you may have come across a strange potato with a face. This is an easter egg for the Twitch creator and YouTuber PsychoHypnotic who makes a lot of Phasmophobia content and has a strong potato theme running throughout his channels.

Rune Puzzle

This puzzle is very complex and not worth solving anymore since we know what it hints at. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is a very elaborate Rune Puzzle scattered around all of Phasmophobia’s maps that eventually leads right back to the lobby to reveal the name “Point Hope” which we now know is a teaser for the future map. All of the runes are still up, but solving this puzzle yourself isn’t worth it since it doesn’t grant any rewards, and its meaning is already known.

A score of 666 in basketball

If you manage to obtain a score of 666 by playing a lot of basketball in the lobby, you’ll be met with a sudden storm of lightning and thunder outside as the basketball counter marks this number.

Bloody Mary

You can kind of play Bloody Mary if you use this phrase to anger the ghost. Some players have reported that holding a candle in front of a mirror and saying it three times will cause the ghost to hunt, but this is not true.

Instead, Bloody Mary works as a phrase that can anger the ghost which makes it generally more likely to react and potentially hunt. You can go all out by looking in the mirror and holding the candle, but this is mostly just for show and doesn’t have any direct effect on the ghost’s behavior. The phrase does seem to generally anger it though, so consider trying it out.

Jojo was here

The devs hid this one quite well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the lobby, there’s a boombox sitting on a table with some clipboard and a ghost-hunting guide. If you walk to the side of the table the boombox is sitting on, you’ll find the words “Jojo was here” scrawled onto the table which is a reference to a creator named JOJOsaysbreee who makes a lot of Phasmophobia content.

The chapel at Sunny Meadows Mental Institution

All of the Cursed Possessions spawn in front of the massive cross located in the chapel on the Sunny Meadows Mental Institution and Sunny Meadows Restricted map. If you create a custom difficulty including at least six of these items and you use the Summoning Circle and you use it, the massive cross right behind it will be completely devoured by flames.

The cross will stay ablaze for the rest of the contract. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Additionally, as you light each candle around the circle, one new Crucifix in the room will turn upside down before the cross in the middle goes up in flames. No other map or object has a dramatic effect to it quite like this one, so it’s a terrifying but kind of epic experience to witness.

Patient 07

One of the ghost models you’ll come across in Phasmophobia has been named Patient 07 by the community due to the label with this name appearing on her clothes. She’s the one in the flaming cross picture right before this, and she’s got a complex history in the ghost-hunting game and a few secrets associated with her.

Before Sunny Meadows Mental Insitituion arrived, we used to have an Asylum map instead. In the Version 0.6.0.1 update, the pajama-wearing female ghost model was updated to include the Patient 07 label, and some interesting markings were uncovered on Asylum including somewhat of a poem written by her.

This poem read, “I have to leave, somewhere new, I don’t belong here, I’ll go soon, to get better, I hope, I found a new home, Sunny Meadows, sounds nice, a place to heal.”

Now, you can find remnants of Patient 07’s stay at Sunny Meadows Mental Institution around the map including her body in the morgue and a room covered in tally marks and bloody handprints from her time there. She’s also the lobby ghost you can see when you look through the door by the photo board.