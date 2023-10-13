All Phasmophobia Cursed Possessions and their locations

To be a successful ghost hunter in Phasmophobia, players will need to learn how to make use of all the unique equipment available to them. Some of the most useful but dangerous resources players have at their disposal are Cursed Possessions, which are strange objects hidden around each playable map in Phasmophobia.

All Phasmophobia Cursed Object locations

There are 12 different maps in Phasmophobia, and each one will randomly spawn one of the seven Cursed Possessions in a regular gameplay session.

6 Tanglewood Drive

Five items are on the main floor. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Music Box: This item is sitting on a shelf in the nursery right by a bear plushie.

This item is sitting on a shelf in the nursery right by a bear plushie. Haunted Mirror: Players can find the mirror hanging on the wall right by the door leading into the master bedroom.

Players can find the mirror hanging on the wall right by the door leading into the master bedroom. Tarot Cards: Head to the far right corner of the living room, and you’ll find the Tarot Cards on the end table there by a picture of a dog.

Head to the far right corner of the living room, and you’ll find the Tarot Cards on the end table there by a picture of a dog. Monkey Paw: On the far right of the house near the dining table, you will find the Monkey Paw in a glass case.

On the far right of the house near the dining table, you will find the Monkey Paw in a glass case. Voodoo Doll: There is a trashcan in the top right corner of the garage, and the Voodoo Doll is sitting right on top of it.

Two items are in the basement. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Summoning Circle: As soon as you reach the bottom of the stairs, look down to your right to find the circle.

As soon as you reach the bottom of the stairs, look down to your right to find the circle. Ouija Board: Head to the very back of the basement, and you’ll find the Ouija Board right near the back wall on a table.

42 Edgefield Road

Four items are on the main floor. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Ouija Board: Walk down the main hallway and make a left into the kitchen before heading to the door in the top left corner. The Ouija Board is there in the laundry room, laying on the ground under the shelves.

Walk down the main hallway and make a left into the kitchen before heading to the door in the top left corner. The Ouija Board is there in the laundry room, laying on the ground under the shelves. Music Box: Head into the first room on your left, which is the living room. You’ll see the Music Box sitting on a table against the wall near the lamp.

Head into the first room on your left, which is the living room. You’ll see the Music Box sitting on a table against the wall near the lamp. Tarot Cards: Turn right after entering the house to find the Tarot Cards sitting on a table.

Turn right after entering the house to find the Tarot Cards sitting on a table. Haunted Mirror: Look toward the wall in front of the stairs leading to the second floor, and you’ll find the mirror hanging on the wall.

Two items are on the second floor. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Monkey Paw: Head upstairs to the room with a loft bed and changing table to find the Monkey Paw sitting on the changing table.

Head upstairs to the room with a loft bed and changing table to find the Monkey Paw sitting on the changing table. Voodoo Doll: Proceed to the very blue-themed bedroom near the back of the upstairs area. The Voodoo Doll is lying on the bed in this room.

One item is in the basement. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Summoning Circle: Head down the stairs to the basement, which is near the kitchen area, and you’ll find the Summoning Circle in the middle of the small room there.

10 Ridgeview Court

Four items are on the main floor. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Voodoo Doll: Turn left after entering the house and walk down the hallway to the last room. The Voodoo Doll is sitting on a bench there, right by the piano.

Turn left after entering the house and walk down the hallway to the last room. The Voodoo Doll is sitting on a bench there, right by the piano. Ouija Board: Players will find the Ouija Board in the small laundry room in the hallway near the stairs.

Players will find the Ouija Board in the small laundry room in the hallway near the stairs. Haunted Mirror: Look at the wall by the bottom of the stairs to find the Haunted Mirror hanging there.

Look at the wall by the bottom of the stairs to find the Haunted Mirror hanging there. Tarot Cards: Turn right immediately after entering the house, and you’ll see the Tarot Cards on the table near the bowl of keys.

Two items are on the second floor. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Music Box: On the second floor, turn left and head into the first bedroom there. The Music Box can be found sitting on a shelf there.

On the second floor, turn left and head into the first bedroom there. The Music Box can be found sitting on a shelf there. Monkey Paw: From the top of the stairs, turn right and head down the hallway until you reach the first door. You’ll find the Monkey Paw sitting on the desk in this bedroom.

One item is in the basement. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Summoning Circle: Head into the basement to find the circle right by the bottom of the stairs.

13 Willow Street

Six items are on the main floor. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Music Box: The Music Box is immediately to your left right after entering this home on a table.

The Music Box is immediately to your left right after entering this home on a table. Tarot Cards: Players can find the Tarot Cards in the living room on a side table right by the couch.

Players can find the Tarot Cards in the living room on a side table right by the couch. Haunted Mirror: The Haunted Mirror is sitting on the ground in the upper left corner of the small room at the back of the garage.

The Haunted Mirror is sitting on the ground in the upper left corner of the small room at the back of the garage. Ouija Board: Players can find the Ouija Board in the upper right corner of the small room at the back of the garage on top of the washing machine.

Players can find the Ouija Board in the upper right corner of the small room at the back of the garage on top of the washing machine. Monkey Paw: The Monkey Paw is in the hallway right near the bathroom door inside a glass display case.

The Monkey Paw is in the hallway right near the bathroom door inside a glass display case. Voodoo Doll: Players can collect the Voodoo Doll from a cabinet in the bedroom at the very right upper corner of the house.

One item is in the basement. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Summoning Circle: Players can find the circle in the main hallway of the basement.

Sunny Meadows Mental Institution / Sunny Meadows Mental Institution (Restricted)

Regardless of whether players are playing the full map or the smaller restricted version, all of the Cursed Possessions will be found at the same locations. They are all scattered around the same area, which is the stage of the small chapel located within the building.

All seven items are in the same room. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Monkey Paw: Players can always find the Monkey Paw sitting at the base of the massive wooden cross at the center of the stage, right by the edge of the Summoning Circle.

Players can always find the Monkey Paw sitting at the base of the massive wooden cross at the center of the stage, right by the edge of the Summoning Circle. All other Cursed Possessions: The other Cursed Possessions will spawn randomly around the points of the Summoning Circle.

Each point of the Summoning Circle has one Cursed Possession. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Camp Woodwind

This map only has one floor. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Ouija Board: The board is near the firepit, sitting on top of a table.

The board is near the firepit, sitting on top of a table. Tarot Cards: Players can find the Tarot Cards close to the gate they enter by, sitting on a table to the left.

Players can find the Tarot Cards close to the gate they enter by, sitting on a table to the left. Music Box: The Music Box is inside the yellow tent on a small table to the right.

The Music Box is inside the yellow tent on a small table to the right. Monkey Paw: Players can acquire the Monkey Paw from the wooden table near the back of the camp.

Players can acquire the Monkey Paw from the wooden table near the back of the camp. Voodoo Doll: The Voodoo Doll is lying on the ground by the teal tent near a stack of wood.

The Voodoo Doll is lying on the ground by the teal tent near a stack of wood. Haunted Mirror: Players will find the mirror sitting on the ground by a tree near the middle of the camp. This tree is covered with lights, so players can look for them to locate the mirror.

Players will find the mirror sitting on the ground by a tree near the middle of the camp. This tree is covered with lights, so players can look for them to locate the mirror. Summoning Circle: The Summoning Circle is sitting between two tables in a white tent near the bottom right area of the camp.

Bleasdale Farmhouse

Four items are on this floor. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Tarot Cards: Head to the left room after entering the house, and you’ll find the cards on a desk near the south wall.

Head to the left room after entering the house, and you’ll find the cards on a desk near the south wall. Haunted Mirror: The mirror blends in especially well in this house and is hanging on a wall near the bottom left corner of the first room on the left.

The mirror blends in especially well in this house and is hanging on a wall near the bottom left corner of the first room on the left. Ouija Board: Players will find this item sitting on a workstation in the southwest room of this home.

Players will find this item sitting on a workstation in the southwest room of this home. Music Box: Head straight from where you enter to find the Music Box at the very back of the top room, sitting on a table near a lamp.

Two items are on this floor. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Monkey Paw: Walk to the door right behind the stairs leading up to the attic and head into the room. You’ll find the Monkey Paw sitting on a chest by the crib in this room.

Walk to the door right behind the stairs leading up to the attic and head into the room. You’ll find the Monkey Paw sitting on a chest by the crib in this room. Voodoo Doll: Head to the very end of the hallway, where the Voodoo Doll can be found sitting on a brown leather chair.

One item is up in the attic. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Summoning Circle: Walk to the east side of the attic to find the Summoning Circle.

Grafton Farmhouse

Five items are on this floor. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Tarot Cards: Turn left after entering this house to find the Tarot Cards on the dining table.

Turn left after entering this house to find the Tarot Cards on the dining table. Music Box: Right near the entrance is a wooden shelf with various items scattered throughout it, including the Music Box, which is right by the plant on the shelf.

Right near the entrance is a wooden shelf with various items scattered throughout it, including the Music Box, which is right by the plant on the shelf. Haunted Mirror: From the entrance, walk forward until you are about to enter the next room and look left to find the mirror hanging on the wall.

From the entrance, walk forward until you are about to enter the next room and look left to find the mirror hanging on the wall. Monkey Paw: Head to the bedroom in the bottom right area of the house to find the Monkey Paw sitting on the table near an axe.

Head to the bedroom in the bottom right area of the house to find the Monkey Paw sitting on the table near an axe. Ouija Board: The Ouija Board is sitting on the floor in the closet at the very northeast corner of the house.

Two items are on this floor. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Voodoo Doll: Head up the stairs to the second floor and into the bedroom on the left. The Voodoo Doll is sitting on a chest in this room.

Head up the stairs to the second floor and into the bedroom on the left. The Voodoo Doll is sitting on a chest in this room. Summoning Circle: From the stairs, make a right and proceed through the first room and into the second one to find the Summoning Circle near the back of the room.

Prison

All seven items are in the first room players arrive in. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Summoning Circle: The Summoning Circle is right behind the chairs in the waiting area.

The Summoning Circle is right behind the chairs in the waiting area. Haunted Mirror: The Haunted Mirror is lying underneath some of the chairs in the middle of the room.

The Haunted Mirror is lying underneath some of the chairs in the middle of the room. All other Cursed Possessions: The other five items are scattered around the same corner region of this map with the Ouija Board on the ground, The Tarot Cards inside of a white bin, the Monkey Paw sitting on a table near the metal detector, the Voodoo Doll on another table, and the Music Box in a black bin.

Brownstone High School

Players can find all seven items around the first room. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

All Cursed Possessions: All seven items are located in an upside-down U shape around the main lobby area where players enter. The Tarot Cards are on a bench, the Ouija Board is on the ground by a pillar, the Summoning Circle is near the top center area of the room on the ground, the Voodoo Doll is sitting on a bench near the back, the Haunted Mirror is leaning against another pillar, the Music Box is sitting on another bench near the wall, and the Monkey Paw is sitting on a box near another pillar.

Maple Lodge Campsite

This map has another floor inside the cabin, but all items are on the first level. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Ouija Board: Players will find this item on a shelf in a small hallway near the bathrooms.

Players will find this item on a shelf in a small hallway near the bathrooms. Haunted Mirror: Head into the blue tent to the left of the gate, and you’ll find the mirror sitting on the ground near a rolled-up red sleeping bag.

Head into the blue tent to the left of the gate, and you’ll find the mirror sitting on the ground near a rolled-up red sleeping bag. Voodoo Doll: The Voodoo Doll is warming up by the campfire, sitting on the ground near a log.

The Voodoo Doll is warming up by the campfire, sitting on the ground near a log. Tarot Cards: Players can acquire the Tarot Cards from a table sitting behind a tent near the top area of the camp.

Players can acquire the Tarot Cards from a table sitting behind a tent near the top area of the camp. Music Box: The Music Box is sitting on a table right outside the cabin.

The Music Box is sitting on a table right outside the cabin. Monkey Paw: Head to the end of the dock to find the Monkey Paw sitting on a chair there.

Head to the end of the dock to find the Monkey Paw sitting on a chair there. Summoning Circle: Players can head inside the cabin to locate the Summoning Circle immediately to the left of the stairs.

Since Phasmophobia is still actively undergoing development, with the next major stage being its official console release, more Cursed Possessions and more maps to find them on may arrive in the future. The Monkey Paw was added in a later update after the original six Cursed Objects, and the Sunny Meadows Mental Institituion map was as well, so players can expect this guide to be updated as any changes or additions occur.

How to use every Cursed Object in Phasmophobia

There are seven different Cursed Possessions players may come across when playing Phasmophobia.

Music Box

Voodoo Doll

Haunted Mirror

Tarot Cards

Ouija Board

Summoning Circle

Monkey Paw

Related All ghost trigger phrases and voice commands in Phasmophobia

Music Box in Phasmophobia

The Music Box can commonly be found sitting on shelves and other surfaces. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Music Box is a small item that plays music to help players find the location of the ghost. Using the Music Box will cause a haunting tune to begin playing, and the ghost will sing along to it. Players can follow the ghosts singing to discover which room is the ghost room.

Voodoo Doll in Phasmophobia

The Voodoo Doll can spawn anywhere from on top of a trashcan to inside a glass cabinet. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Voodoo Doll is a small doll with pins that can be found at fairly random locations across all maps. Using the Voodoo Doll will cause a pin to be pushed into the doll, and the ghost will perform some kind of interaction.

There are 10 pins on the Voodoo Doll, and each one may be selected randomly with each action players take. If the pin on the Voodoo Doll’s heart is the randomly selected one, a cursed hunt will automatically begin.

Haunted Mirror in Phasmophobia

The Haunted Mirror usually blends in with the environment well and can be tough to spot. Screenshot via Dot Esports

You can use the Haunted Mirror to find the ghost’s favorite room. This won’t necessarily be where the ghost currently is, but it will give players a good idea of where they can most commonly find it.

Tip: Keep in mind that the Haunted Mirror will only work while you’re in the haunted residence. If you’re outside, it’s useless. Additionally, every second you hold the Haunted Mirror will cause your Sanity to drain.

Tarot Cards in Phasmophobia

The stack of Tarot Cards is small and thin, which often makes them tricky to see. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Players may find a deck of 10 Tarot Cards on any Phasmophobia map. Like the Voodoo Doll, the Tarot Cards are a game of chance, as players have no control over which ones they pull.

Using a Tarot Card has a chance of initiating various random events. Effects can include various outcomes, both positive and negative, like fully restoring the player’s sanity, triggering a ghost event, immediately initiating a ghost hunt, or reviving a dead player.

Ouija Board in Phasmophobia

This item is usually stowed away in a storage room of some kind. Screenshot via Dot Esports

If you want to learn specific information about the ghost you’re hunting, you’ll want to use the Oujia Board.

Each question players ask will drain some of their sanity, though, so players will need to choose their questions carefully.

Summoning Circle in Phasmophobia

Players should be able to find this item easily as long as they keep an eye on the ground. Screenshot via Dot Esports

If the ghost is giving you lots of trouble, you can use the Summoning Circle to instantly teleport the ghost and trap it for just a few seconds. Keep in mind, however, that a cursed hunt will begin as soon as the ghost is free.

Tip: When you’re getting ready to use a Summoning Circle, it’s best to have one player ready with a camera. Once the ghost appears in the Summoning Circle, it’s only visible for a brief moment.

Monkey Paw in Phasmophobia

The Monkey Paw is usually stored in a cabinet. Screenshot via Dot Esports

One of the freakier items is the Monkey Paw. Using the Monkey Paw will allow you to make wishes that have different outcomes. This item has many different possible effects, like restoring the player’s sanity, allowing them to see the ghost, reviving a fallen player, and changing the weather.

About the author