How to use the Music Box in Phasmophobia

Your job in Phasmophobia is to hunt ghosts and survive the numerous perilous encounters you have with said ghosts. While the game doesn’t give you much in the way of useful items, it does offer Cursed Possessions, which includes the Music Box.

The Music Box and the other Cursed Possessions are meant to aid you in gathering intel on the ghosts in Phasmophobia. They are essentially tools you can use to make a ghost come out of hiding so you can snap a picture of it, coax it into speaking, or any other goal you need to accomplish throughout every lobby.

Using the Music Box in Phasmophobia

There are a grand total of six Cursed Possessions in Phasmophobia, and only one can spawn on the map at once. The spawn locations for each of the Possessions are also random, so you need to look for the Possession and hope it is the Music Box.

If it is, then you can pick it up and hold it in your hands. By default, the Music Box will not play any music when you pick it up. However, if you press the Use key, then music will start playing and ghosts will be attracted to your position. As ghosts get nearer, you will start to hear them humming along with the music. If a ghost reaches your position and you’re holding the Music Box, a Cursed Hunt will begin.

If you don’t want to hold the Music Box, you can place it down with the Secondary Use button. I suggest making the music play and then placing it down, as this will make the ghosts come to a position you want, but you won’t be holding the box. This way, you can hide in a position near the Music Box, wait for the ghosts to arrive, and then accomplish whatever task you need to while they’re humming to the music.

Music Box spawn points

There are 10 total areas where the Music Box can spawn in Phasmophobia. If that wasn’t hard enough, the box can spawn in several different locations within those 10 areas, so your quest to find it will be time-consuming and mostly rely on luck. The 10 areas you can find the Music Box in are as follows:

Asylum

Bleasdale Farmhouse

Brownstone High School

Edgefield Street House

Grafton Farmhouse

Maple Lodge

Prison

Ridgeview Road House

Tanglewood Street House

Willow Street House

Each location will have at least four different spawn points for the Music Box, so make sure you’re checking each location carefully before moving on to another. Some locations have up to seven spawn locations, so it could take some time to locate the Music Box. I wish I could tell you there was an easier way to go about acquiring this Cursed Possession, but there’s not. You will simply have to get lucky and check the right areas.

