When is Phasmophobia coming to console?

Phasmophobia is one of the best-reviewed horror games on Steam and it’s been on the wishlist of console players ever since its initial release in 2020. Well, after three long years of waiting, PlayStation and Xbox owners are finally getting their wish.

Developer Kinetic Games has announced that Phasmophobia will be coming to both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Early Access. PlayStationVR2 will also see Phasmophobia arrive on its platform for any fans that truly want to experience ghost-hunting in its purest form. Me? I would rather get scared while not in virtual reality, but to each their own.

Now, the big question is exactly when is Phasmophobia coming to consoles. You can read below to find out.

Phasmophobia PS5 and Xbox Series X|S release date

According to Kinetic Games, Phasmophobia will be arriving on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PSVR2 this August. This was revealed at the Xbox Extended Showcase back in June and the developers have yet to announce an exact release date.

As August approaches, we should hear more regarding a concrete release date for PlayStation and Xbox fans.

In addition to the release date, Kinetic Games also announced that Phasmophobia will introduce optional crossplay, seasonal updates and events, as well as trophies. Crossplay will be fully optional, so players don’t have to have teammates that are on another platform if they don’t want. The developers elaborated on the feature by saying “Lastly, all platforms will feature optional crossplay, and players can see which platforms their teammates are playing on by the icon displayed on their ID card.”

This is certainly a new chapter for Phasmophobia, and now more fans than ever will get to experience the highly-rated horror game for themselves. All that is left to do now is to wait for an actual PlayStation and Xbox release date.

