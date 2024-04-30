All Phasmophobia Tarot Card meanings

Tarot Cards are one of the Cursed Possessions you can use to make navigations both easier and harder in Phasmophobia. They’re a very powerful tool, but they come with some deadly consequences, so you need to know what each Tarot Card means to prepare for the worst.

Luck plays a huge role in how using Tarot Cards goes for you. In some contracts, you might only pull useful cards, while others might start you off with an immediate cursed hunt. Regardless of what you pull, it’s essential to know all the Tarot Cards in Phasmophobia and what each one means.

Tarot Cards meanings in Phasmophobia

Using Tarot Cards usually has effects you can see instantly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each Tarot Card has five different factors you need to know about to understand their meaning. These factors are:

Card Name Effect Color Chance The Wheel of Fortune Depending on the burn color, this card either restores 25 percent sanity or removes 25 percent sanity. Green – replenishes sanity

Red – takes away sanity 20 percent The Tower Causes an interaction to occur and boosts all ghost activity for 20 seconds. Blue 20 percent The Devil Triggers a ghost event for the player closest to the ghost. Pink 10 percent The Fool Randomly chooses another card and then turns it into The Fool. There is no actual effect for this card.



If you pull any Tarot Card during a hunt, they will always turn into The Fool and have no effect. Because of this, you should avoid using them in hunts since you’ll be wasting your cards. Light purple 17 percent

or

100 percent (during hunts) The Hermit Forces the ghost to teleport back to the ghost room and keeps it trapped there for one minute. Cyan 10 percent Death Immediately initiates a cursed hunt. Purple 10 percent The Moon Drops your sanity to zero percent. White Five percent The Sun Restores your sanity to 100 percent. Yellow Five percent The Hanged Man Instantly kills you. None One percent The High Priestess Revives one randomly chosen deceased player. If all players are alive, the next one who perishes will be brought back to life. Light yellow Two percent

Every Tarot Card deck you pick up has 10 randomly chosen cards. When you use this Cursed Possession, you’ll generally see the same card multiple times, which means it’s quite common to not see all of the possible cards you can pull even though there are 10 different cards you can pull too.

Most decks have multiple copies of the more common ones like The Tower and The Wheel of Fortune. Cards like The High Priestess and The Hanged Man are incredibly rare and not pulled very often. Using Tarot Cards is somewhat similar to using the Voodoo Doll as both are very random, unpredictable, and based on luck.

