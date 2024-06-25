All Phasmophobia Point Hope Cursed Possession locations

Cursed Possessions are some of the most powerful and dangerous items you can use in Phasmophobia. They’re tricky to find on any map, but especially so across all 10 floors at Point Hope, which means you may be seeking their exact locations.

Recommended Videos

Knowing where to find each one of these dangerous assets is crucial since they can be powerful tools when used correctly. Here are all Cursed Possession locations around Point Hope in Phasmophobia.

All Point Hope Phasmophobia Cursed Object locations

The Tarot Cards are on the first floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports The Haunted Mirror is on the third floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports The Ouija Board is on the fourth floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports The Summoning Circle is on the fifth floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports The Music Box is on the sixth floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports The Voodoo Doll is on the seventh floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports The Monkey Paw is on the eighth floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

There are seven Cursed Possessions that can be found around Point Hope in Phasmophobia:

Tarot Cards: On the first floor sitting on the end table between two green couches.

On the sitting on the between two green couches. Haunted Mirror: On the third floor sitting on the ground by a blue cabinet.

On the sitting on the by a blue cabinet. Ouija Board: On the fourth floor sitting on a shelf in the middle of the room.

On the sitting on a in the middle of the room. Summoning Circle: On the fifth floor on the ground the center of the bathroom.

On the on the the center of the bathroom. Music Box: On the sixth floor sitting by some makeup on the vanity .

On the sitting by some makeup on the . Voodoo Doll: On the seventh floor sitting on some boxes near the back of the room.

On the sitting on some near the back of the room. Monkey Paw: On the eighth floor sitting on a cluttered desk.

Phasmophobia Point Hope Tarot Cards location

Tarot Cards are the easiest Cursed Possession to find on Point Hope since they’re located on the first floor on an end table between two green couches. From the front door, enter this map and head inside the door on your right.

Walk forward into the living room then turn right to face the two green couches up against the wall. Proceed to the end table sitting in between them to find the Tarot Cards.

They’re waiting for you as soon as you enter. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Phasmophobia Point Hope Haunted Mirror location

The Haunted Mirror is sitting on the ground of the third floor at Point Hope leaning up against a tall blue cabinet. To start, make your way to the third floor of the lighthouse, which is the one that has a dining room table and a circular wine rack.

Once you reach this floor, head to the back of the room and to the immediate right of the dining room table. Look down by the blue cabinet sitting here to find the Haunted Mirror.

Kind of a strange place to leave a mirror. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Phasmophobia Point Hope Ouija Board location

The Ouija Board is sitting on a shelf in the middle of the living room on the fourth floor at Point Hope. Once you reach this floor, proceed toward the pool table and red chairs near the back wall.

While standing in between the pool table and the red chairs, look down toward the shelving unit in the middle of the room. The Ouija Board is located on the second shelf up from the floor between two stacks of books.

It’s near all the regular games, but it’s certainly a lot more dangerous. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Phasmophobia Point Hope Summoning Circle location

Head all the way up to the fifth floor and enter the bathroom to find the Summoning Circle at Point Hope. It’s right in the middle of the bathroom, which means you can look down to find it as soon as you enter.

I hope that toilet paper doesn’t catch on fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Phasmophobia Point Hope Music Box location

You can find the Music Box sitting on the vanity in the bedroom on the sixth floor at Point Hope. Once you reach this floor, open the only door available and head inside.

Turn to your right and look at the cluttered vanity. The Music Box is sitting near the right edge.

Not the best music to listen to while getting ready. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Phasmophobia Point Hope Voodoo Doll location

Walk all the way up to the seventh floor at Point Hope to find the Voodoo Doll in the children’s bedroom sitting on top of some boxes near the back of the room. Open the only door on the seventh floor to enter this room.

Once you’re inside, proceed to the back of the room where two wooden boxes are sitting right under the window. On top of these wooden boxes are lots of pirate toys and the Voodoo Doll near the upper right corner of the right box.

Who told the kids this was a toy? Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Phasmophobia Point Hope Monkey Paw location

The Monkey Paw is sitting on a very cluttered desk on the eighth floor at Point Hope. As soon as you reach the top of the staircase on this floor, look to your right to find the messy desk.

You can find the Monkey Paw near the bottom right corner of the desk right at the edge.

Need a hand? Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Only one Cursed Possession will be present in each regular contract, but you can make a custom match if you want to see them all at once. They’re pretty tough to find around this map, but all Cursed Possessions are tricky to locate on the rest of the playable maps too.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy