Phasmophobia is scary. Being an investigative, co-op psychological horror game, it involves some real-life methods to do ghost hunting. And one of those is the use of the Ouija Board, which has been known as a tool to use to talk to dead people.

In the game, you need to find the Ouija Board to use it. It can’t be bought by using money in Phasmophobia, so finding where it is located is the only way you can get the item. But once you can have it, using the Ouija Board is quite easy in the game.

How to use the Ouija Board in Phasmophobia

To be able to use the Ouija Board in Phasmophobia, all you need to do is to left-click on it. You can also directly toggle it if you are holding the board. Once the planchette goes down, you can now use the Ouija Board to communicate with a deceased person’s soul in the game.

Questions to ask using the Ouija Board in Phasmophobia

You may not ask any question to a soul in Phasmophobia. There are some limited questions that you may ask to the one you would want to talk to, and here are those:

Who did you kill?

Who is your victim?

What is the name of the person you killed?

What is the name of the person you murdered?

What is your victim?

Did you murder?

Who did you murder?

Who died?

How old are you?

What is your age?

Are you old?

Are you young?

How long have you been dead?

How many years ago did you die?

How long have you been here?

How long ago did you die?

When did you die?

How many are in this room?

How many people are in this room?

How many people are in here?

How many ghosts are in this room?

How many ghosts are in here?

Are you alone?

Are we alone?

Who is here?

Who is in this room?

Where are you?

What is your favourite room?

Where is your room?

What is your room?

Are you here?

Are you close?

Are there any spirits?

Are you near?

Are you around?

How to deactivate the Ouija Board in Phasmophobia

Once you are done using the Ouija Board, you can deactivate it by saying “Goodbye,” making the planchette gone in the process. There are also some instances wherein the Ouija Board will automatically stop working, including the player who said goodbye has no sanity, or the player who activated the Ouija Board is more than five meters away from the active board.