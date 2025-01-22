The melee battle royale Naraka Bladepoint is always keeping its players on their toes with updates and new heroes. However, access to the server can be unreliable due to an update or connectivity issues. Find out how to check the server status here.

Are the Naraka Bladepoint servers down?

There are multiple reasons that 24 Entertainment might take down the Naraka Bladepoint servers. Sometimes it’s for game maintenance on one of the game’s platforms – PC, Xbox, or PlayStation. More often than not, it’s due to an update with new content like the recent January Hero release, Lannie. The servers go down at least once a month to keep up with the game’s releases.

How to check Naraka Bladepoint server status and maintenance

If you see a server or connectivity error, you can first check out the game’s news page on their website here. The news page displays any upcoming maintenance or updates with dates, times, and details. Alternatively, you can look on the Twitter/X page for a quick glance at what’s going on with the servers.

If you’re running into issues finding any answers on the game’s pages, I highly recommend turning to the game’s community. You can often find players experiencing similar issues on the game’s reddit page or reach out directly in chat in their Discord channel here. The Discord features an official support and help channel.

How to fix the Naraka Bladepoint server connection error and connectivity issues on PC

If you’re playing the game via Steam, you might be experiencing connectivity issues separate from the game’s updates. There are a few ways you can attempt to fix this, and I’ll detail them for you here.

Restart your PC Go to Start Menu Select the power symbol in the bottom right corner Select Restart

Perform a PC power cycle Turn off your computer Unplug the computer power cable from the back Hold the power button of your computer for 30 seconds and then release Plug the power cable back into the computer Power on the computer Check for changes in the game’s function

Disable manual proxy Go to the Start Menu Search for Settings Select Network & Internet Select Proxy Turn off manual proxy Select automatic proxy settings Check for changes in the game’s function

Allow the game’s exe file to your antivirus/Firewall When launching the game, select Allow on the Firewall popup

Run network troubleshooter Go to the Start Menu Search Network troubleshooter Select Find and fix network problems Proceed through the prompts

Update Windows Go to the Start Menu Search Update Select Check for Updates Run any necessary update Restart your PC

Verify or repair the files in the Steam library Open Steam Go to the Steam library Right-click Naraka: Bladepoint Select Properties Select Installed Files Select Verify integrity of game files

Perform a reset of your internet router The reset button is usually on the back of your router



As we near February, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for the next Naraka Bladepoint update. We’ll keep you posted with all there is to know about the game’s next release.

