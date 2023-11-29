How to find bone evidence in Phasmophobia

Although your primary objective in Phasmophobia is to correctly identify the ghost type, there are also some side missions you can tackle for extra rewards like finding bone evidence.

Bones are part of every ghost-hunting contract you tackle, whether you choose to find them or not. But actually tracking them down can be a bit tricky, especially on larger maps, so here’s what you’ll want to know to successfully find the bone in Phasmophobia.

How to find the bone in Phasmophobia

Every contract you load onto in Phasmophobia has one bone lying around somewhere you can claim for a cash bonus. What kind of bone it is and where it spawns is always selected randomly, so to find the bone, you’ll generally just have to wander around the map looking for it.

You don’t have to find the bone to complete an investigation, but if you’re trying to perform a perfect investigation to obtain this special bonus, then finding the bone is a must. It’s also a fairly simple way to earn some extra cash, although it can be trickier to accomplish on larger maps.

While finding the bone will come down to a scavenger hunt most of the time, there is one method you can use to determine exactly where the bone is depending on what items are present on the map. If there’s an Ouija Board in your contract as the chosen Cursed Possession, you can ask the ghost to help you find it. This will drain 50 percent of your sanity, so be careful if you choose to use this method.

There are three questions you can ask the Ouija Board to gain this information.

Where is the bone?

Where did you die?

Where is your body?

The ghost should then give you the name of a specific room, which is where you’ll find the bone for that contract. But this process is known for being a bit glitchy and unreliable as many players have had issues getting the ghost to actually tell them where the bone is or getting one room over instead of the actual room with the bone, so it’s currently not a perfect process.

The bone usually stands out since there generally won’t be many objects on the ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to look for the bone naturally, your best bet is to constantly check the ground as you traverse through the map. As a general rule, the bone will only spawn places both you and the ghost can access, so it should always appear in easily accessible areas unless it glitches elsewhere.

In every single investigation I’ve tackled and found the bone in, it has appeared lying on the ground. The one exception I’ve personally had is the occasional glitch on outdoor maps where the bone floats slightly in the air off the ground, but this actually makes it easier to spot so it isn’t a bad glitch.

The bone can be seen by all players in a lobby, even those who have been vanquished by the ghost. Because of this, you might consider having a fallen friend search for the bone since they won’t be in danger while doing so and have them lead you to it by throwing objects from the afterlife.

All bones in Phasmophobia

Knowing all of the different kinds of bones you might come across in Phasmophobia will help you have an easier time locating them since some of them are very easy to miss if you don’t look closely.

Bones are usually fairly easy to spot in indoor maps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 21 different bones you may come across while ghost hunting and all 21 must be collected to make a complete trophy case in the lobby.

Spine

Skull

Jaw

Ribcage

Pelvis

Right hand

Left hand

Right humerus

Left humerus

Right scapula

Left scapula

Right ulna

Left ulna

Right radius

Left radius

Right foot

Left foot

Right femur

Left femur

Right fibula

Left fibula

How much money does a bone reward in Phasmophobia?

Collecting a bone will reward you a varying amount of money depending on how large the map you found it on is. Since it’s much more difficult to track down the bone on massive maps, you’ll be better rewarded when you do.

Map size Money Small $25 Medium $35 Large $50

When you find a bone, you can also take a photo before you pick it up to obtain more money. You can earn up to $10 for your photo depending on how close you get to the bone, so be sure to take the photo from a very close proximity to ensure you get the maximum bonus for it.