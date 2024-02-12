How to complete the Tortoise and the Hare: Hare challenge in Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia’s Tortoise and the Hare: Hare challenge is one of the many weekly trial modes you might come across in the ghost-hunting game. Luckily for players, this one is mostly skewed in your favor.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to successfully finish the Tortoise and the Hare: Hare challenge in Phasmophobia and everything you need to know to do so.

What is the Tortoise and the Hare: Hare challenge in Phasmophobia?

The Tortoise and Hare: Hare challenge is one of Phasmophobia’s weekly rotating special trials you can tackle for a lot of experience and cash. This challenge type has two different themes, which are Hare and Tortoise.

When the challenge mode is Hare, you’re super fast while the ghost is slow. When it’s Tortoise, the ghost is much faster while you’re a lot slower.

Tortoise and the Hare: Hare Phasmophobia challenge rules

The Tortoise and the Hare: Hare Phasmophobia trial has a couple of special rules and modifiers you need to know before you attempt to tackle this challenge.

This trial has to be completed on the Bleasdale Farmhouse map.

map. Your speed is increased .

is . The ghost’s speed is decreased .

is . A random Cursed Possession is selected in each contract.

is selected in each contract. You have all Tier I equipment.

No equipment is missing .

is . Your sanity starts at 100 percent.

starts at There is no grace setup period.

grace The fusebox starts off, but it’s marked on the map and can be turned on.

It’s a basic selection of gear, but at least you have everything. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to complete the Tortoise and the Hare: Hare Phasmophobia weekly challenge

To complete Phasmophobia’s Tortoise and the Hare: Hare challenge mode, the correct ghost type must be identified at Bleasdale Farmhouse a total of three times. You can attempt this challenge as many times as you want while it’s active, which is for a full week each time it returns.

After catching the ghost three times, you obtain 5,000 experience and $5,000 cash. You also earn a lot more of both in the contracts you complete as you work toward finishing this trial, so this is by far one of the best ways to level up fast in Phasmophobia.

As long as you play strategically, this one is fairly doable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Phasmophobia Tortoise and the Hare: Hare challenge tips

Since the modifiers in the Tortoise and the Hare: Hare trial mostly work in your favor, this is an overall much easier weekly challenge to tackle than other ones, but here are some tips to help you through it if you’re struggling.

Turn on the fusebox immediately

You want to get the power on and working as quickly as possible, which means you should prioritize turning on the fuse box as soon as you can. This will help keep you safer since you can stay in the light, and it will also allow for a more accurate temperature reading which is crucial.

Track down the ghost room using temperature

My favorite way to find the ghost room is by using a Thermometer to check the temperature. Even if the ghost doesn’t have freezing temps as evidence, the ghost room is always noticeably colder than all other areas which makes this the overall most reliable way to pinpoint the ghost’s location.

Place Crucifixes as soon as possible

You can use Crucifixes to stop a couple of ghost hunts, and although they can work when you’re holding them or when they’re placed down, placing Crucifixes in the ghost room is the most reliable method of preventing ghost hunts. The Tier I versions of this tool can only stop one hunt each, so be sure to place both of them around the room to deter as many hunts as possible.

You want to cover as much of the ghost room as possible within the Crucifixes’ radius. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rally a ghost-hunting squad

One of the best tips overall for both this challenge and general Phasmophobia gameplay is simply to try the game with other players at your side. The ghost-hunting game becomes so much easier when you have even just one other player alongside you, so if you just can’t succeed at the Tortoise and the Hare: Hare challenge, try asking a friend to join you or use the matchmaking feature to join someone else’s lobby.

Be wary of early hunters

Some ghosts are early hunters, which means they might try to hunt you way earlier than you’d expect. The good news is that you’ll be a lot faster than them in this challenge which means you can easily escape the ghost during a hunt if you do get an early one. You can also analyze the conditions that led to the early hunt to possibly determine the ghost type with no evidence at all.

There’s nothing worse than an early hunter ruining your contract, so be prepared just in case. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use your general game knowledge

The Tortoise and the Hare: Hare challenge is one of the more doable weekly trials you’ll face, so one of the best tips for this one is to use your general game knowledge to your advantage. All of the best Phasmophobia tips and tricks are useful, since most of the rules within this challenge keep it fairly standard.